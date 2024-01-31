International Petroleum Corporation Announces Results of Normal Course Issuer Bid and Updated Share Capital

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Petroleum Corporation (IPC or the Corporation) (TSX, Nasdaq Stockholm: IPCO) is pleased to announce that IPC repurchased a total of 147,400 IPC common shares (ISIN: CA46016U1084) during the period of January 22 to 31, 2024 under IPC’s normal course issuer bid / share repurchase program (NCIB).



IPC’s NCIB, announced on December 1, 2023, is being implemented in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (Safe Harbour Regulation) and the applicable rules and policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Nasdaq Stockholm and applicable Canadian and Swedish securities laws.

During the period of January 22 to 31, 2024, IPC repurchased a total of 99,000 IPC common shares on Nasdaq Stockholm. All of these share repurchases were carried out by Pareto Securities AB on behalf of IPC.

For more information regarding transactions under the NCIB in Sweden, including aggregated volume, weighted average price per share and total transaction value for each trading day during the period of January 22 to 31, 2024, see the following link to Nasdaq Stockholm’s website:

www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/markets/nordic/corporate-actions/stockholm/repurchases-of-own-shares

A detailed breakdown of the transactions conducted on Nasdaq Stockholm during the period of January 22 to 31, 2024 according to article 5.3 of MAR and article 2.3 of the Safe Harbour Regulation is available with this press release on IPC’s website: www.international-petroleum.com/investors/#press.

During the same period, IPC purchased a total of 48,400 IPC common shares on the TSX. All of these share repurchases were carried out by ATB Capital Markets Inc. on behalf of IPC.

All common shares repurchased by IPC under the NCIB will be cancelled. During January 2024, IPC cancelled 512,100 common shares repurchased under the NCIB. As at January 31, 2024, the total number of issued and outstanding IPC common shares is 126,479,966 with voting rights, of which IPC holds 102,200 common shares in treasury.

Since December 5, 2023 up to and including January 31, 2024, a total of 1,847,054 IPC common shares have been repurchased under the NCIB through the facilities of the TSX and Nasdaq Stockholm. A maximum of 8,342,119 IPC common shares may be repurchased over the period of twelve months commencing December 5, 2023 and ending December 4, 2024, or until such earlier date as the NCIB is completed or terminated by IPC.

International Petroleum Corp. (IPC) is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with a high quality portfolio of assets located in Canada, Malaysia and France, providing a solid foundation for organic and inorganic growth. IPC is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies. IPC is incorporated in Canada and IPC’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange under the symbol "IPCO".

This information is information that International Petroleum Corporation is required to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact persons set out above, at 18:30 CET on January 31, 2024.

