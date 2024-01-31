The Leaders Group sponsors NAIFA’s national events and NAIFA-Colorado

Sponsorship provides The Leaders Group’s registered representatives exclusive membership discount

Littleton, CO, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA), the preeminent association for financial service professionals in the USA, will have its 2024 Congressional Conference, Apex and Leadership Conference sponsored by The Leaders Group, Inc. (TLG), a national, independent broker-dealer.



TLG will also be a platinum sponsor for NAIFA-Colorado, NAIFA’s Colorado chapter.



As a member of NAIFA, TLG supports NAIFA’s efforts to grow its membership by providing its registered representatives with a coordinated, exclusive offering for NAIFA membership. Members who have been licensed for more than five years normally pay $68 per month, but representatives of The Leaders Group are entitled to an introductory fee of only $30 per month for the first two years. The discounted offer gives TLG representatives the opportunity to experience the full value of NAIFA membership at a fraction of the cost.

NAIFA is a leading organization for the preservation of the insurance and financial industries and is one of the few organizations that visits capitol hill to discuss with congressmen and women each year to protect the business of financial professionals. TLG attended the 2023 NAIFA National Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C., opening the door for symbiotic opportunities from like-minded organizations.

NAIFA-Colorado has a member base of 320 members. Its members live and work in the same communities as their clients, allowing them to build long-term relationships for years to come. TLG will be attending the Legislative Day and Sales Event in February, the NAIFA-Colorado Affiliate Member Meeting in March, and the Member Meetings 2024 at Cherry Hills Country Club.

“Our partnership with The Leaders Group supports NAIFA-Colorado’s local, member-driven initiatives that help protect financial professionals and investors against bad legislation, keeping their best interests in mind,” said Joseph Giulitto, CCFC, ABFP®, board president of NAIFA-Colorado. “With support from partners like The Leaders Group, we work to gain exposure in Colorado and increase membership through state conferences and events.”

NAIFA’s history stretches over 100 years and is the number one association for producers in financial services across all 50 states with hundreds of members serving millions of families. NAIFA recently merged with the Society of Financial Services Professionals (FSP) and Life Happens, providing enhanced educational resources, leveraging advocacy potential, and providing a deeper networking opportunity for members. Outside of Finseca, NAIFA is one of the only groups fighting unfair and overreaching regulatory change at the federal, state, and local levels.

“The importance of NAIFA for our industry has never been more evident than it is today,” said Charles Arnold, chief marketing officer at The Leaders Group. “We are proud to help support and stand by the NAIFA organization on a national and local level to help protect this noble profession that serves so many American families. We hope 2024 is one small step towards an ongoing, building relationship between The Leaders Group and NAIFA for many years to come.”

The partnership means Arnold becomes a NAIFA member under the Industry Professional category to represent TLG.

For 30 years, TLG has supported BGAs, financial professionals, and fee-based advisors in the wealth management industry and has been one of the few broker-dealers serving insurance producers by providing a platform for securities and registered insurance products. TLG takes pride in serving clients’ best interests and protecting the relationships its representatives have previously established with familiar carriers and product sponsors.

NAIFA aims to further their members’ career development and increase their expertise in their practice, advocacy efforts, and community involvement. With this new partnership, TLG and NAIFA look to engage Colorado-based financial professionals by surrounding them with like-minded colleagues in 2024 and beyond.

About NAIFA

Founded in 1890, the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA) is the preeminent association for financial service professionals in the USA. NAIFA members, in every Congressional district and every state house, subscribe to a strong code of ethics and represent a full spectrum of practice specialties to promote financial security for all Americans. Complimented by its professional development and consumer divisions, the Society of Financial Service Professionals and Life Happens, the association delivers value through advocacy, service, and education.



For more information, visit belong.naifa.org

About The Leaders Group

Founded in 1994 by the late Dave Wickersham, The Leaders Group, Inc. (TLG) is a national, independent broker-dealer located in Littleton, Colo. and member of FINRA. TLG’s mission is to provide extraordinary service, expertise, and flexibility to our financial professionals, wholesale organizations, and industry partners. The firm envisions an industry where the complexities of doing business are simplified, and relationships are developed and aligned to deliver the highest level of service to clients.

For more information, visit www.leadersgroup.net.

