Scott Sloss Sentenced 13 Years for Sexual Abuse of a Minor

January 30, 2024

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ This afternoon, Anchorage Superior Court Judge Catherine Easter sentenced Scott Sloss, 37, to 18 years with five years suspended for one count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree. Additionally, he will have a 15-year probationary term and will have to register as a sex offender for 15 years.

Sloss originally pled guilty in January 2023.

Sloss sexually abused K.B. in 2013 when she was only ten. K.B. is the daughter of Sloss’s former significant other. K.B. eventually disclosed the abuse to a school official after hearing a health presentation. Sloss admitted to the sexual abuse during a recorded interview with police.

CONTACT: Anchorage Assistant District Attorney Matt Heibel at (907) 269-6300 or matt.heibel@alaska.gov

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

