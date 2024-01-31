Submit Release
MEETING NOTICE: Maryland Ag Commission to Meeting February 14

Annapolis, MD– The Maryland Agricultural Commission will meet on Wednesday, February 14th at 10 a.m. at the Maryland Department of Agriculture headquarters. A call-in option will also be available. The agenda includes a presentation from the Rural Maryland Council, staff updates and commodity reports. For more information, please contact Harrison Palmer at Harrisonb.palmer@maryland.gov or 410-841-5882

###

