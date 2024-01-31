Lawsuits for Consumers with Accounts at 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ: ME) in connection with Data Breach announced by the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that several lawsuits were filed by consumers with an account at 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ: ME) in connection with the massive data breach at 23andMe Holding Co. in the end of 2023.



Consumers who have or had an account with 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ: ME) have options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



San Francisco, CA based 23andMe Holding Co. operates as a consumer genetics testing company.



In October 2023 23andMe Holding Co. disclosed that hackers had obtained some users’ data, but stopped short of calling the incident a data breach. It was later revealed that the breach reportedly affected 6.9 million individuals in total.



The attack targeted the personal information of 23andMe Holding Co. users compromising individual's personal information such as full name, birth year, email address, and sex, along with information on genetic ancestry, potential relatives, and geolocation.

It was later revealed that hackers started breaking into customers’ accounts already in April 2023 and continued through most of September 2023 and that hackers seem to have targeted customers with Chinese and Ashkenazi Jewish heritage.



Those who have or had an account with 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ: ME), you have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.