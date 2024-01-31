MDC offering free program on raptors Feb. 10 in Blue Springs and online

Kansas City, Mo. – Winter is a good time to see hawks, eagles, and owls. With foliage off the trees, they are more easily spotted on perches. They can also be seen circling in the sky as they look for food, or perhaps even diving on a mouse along the roadside. Learn about the different species at the in-person or online sessions offered by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs.

The Raptors: Predators In the Sky program will be presented by Sarah Weekes, MDC natural resource assistant. She will talk about adaptations the various types of raptors have to survive in the wild and the role they play in our natural ecosystems.

Registration is required. The in-person program is open to participants ages 5 and older. To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4hs. The virtual event is open to all ages, and to register visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4hu.