Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,562 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,739 in the last 365 days.

TBI Special Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Springfield

At the request of 19th Judicial District Attorney General Robert Nash, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances that led to a fatal officer-involved shooting Tuesday night involving officers with the Springfield Police Department.

Preliminary information indicates that some time after 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident at E 21st Avenue and Blair Street in Springfield. Initial reports indicate that when officers arrived, the driver (Kevin Chapman, DOB 12/22/1995) got out of the vehicle with a gun. At some point during the interaction, Chapman pointed the weapon at officers and fired, causing the officers to return fire, striking the him. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. No officers were injured during the incident.

At this time, this investigation remains active and ongoing.  TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews.  Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.  The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters.  That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.

Related

You just read:

TBI Special Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Springfield

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more