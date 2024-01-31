TBI Special Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Springfield

At the request of 19th Judicial District Attorney General Robert Nash, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances that led to a fatal officer-involved shooting Tuesday night involving officers with the Springfield Police Department.

Preliminary information indicates that some time after 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident at E 21st Avenue and Blair Street in Springfield. Initial reports indicate that when officers arrived, the driver (Kevin Chapman, DOB 12/22/1995) got out of the vehicle with a gun. At some point during the interaction, Chapman pointed the weapon at officers and fired, causing the officers to return fire, striking the him. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. No officers were injured during the incident.

At this time, this investigation remains active and ongoing. TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.