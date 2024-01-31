Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit Seeking Information on Potential Wrongdoing at Eastern Gateway Community College

COLUMBUS – The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is seeking information on potential fraud, waste, and abuse of public resources at Eastern Gateway Community College.

SIU recently established a dedicated email address (SIUEGCC@ohioauditor.gov) for tips from anyone who suspects wrongdoing. Individuals also can submit information, confidentially if desired, through SIU’s webpage (https://ohioauditor.gov/fraud/default.html) or the Auditor of State’s Fraud Hotline, 866-FRAUD-OH (866-372-8364).

On Jan. 4, SIU, along with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Computer Crimes Unit, the U.S. Secret Service, the Coumbus Division of Police’s Digital Forensics Unit, and the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center, executed a search warrant related to ongoing investigations concerning Eastern Gateway Community College.

Since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 117 convictions resulting in more than $8.2 million in restitution (see Map of SIU Convictions since January 2019). The team receives hundreds of tips of suspected fraud annually. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or via SIU’s fraud hotline at 866-FRAUD-OH (866-372-8364).

