Greystone Provides $16 Million in Total Fannie Mae DUS® Financing for Multifamily Portfolio in Smith County, Texas

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a total of $16,114,000 in Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting & Servicing (DUS®) loans to refinance four multifamily properties totaling 136 units across Smith County, Texas. The financing was originated by Stella Plotkin, Vice President in Greystone’s New York office.



Each of the non-recourse, fixed-rate loans in the portfolio carries a 10-year term and 30-year amortization schedule, with interest-only payments for the first two years. The portfolio includes:

$7,523,000 for the 64 units at 16246 and 16374 County Road 4100 in Lindale;

in Lindale; $4,519,000 for the 36-unit Shadow Wood Circle in Whitehouse;

in Whitehouse; $2,469,000 for the 20 units at 14235 and 14227 County Road 452 in Lindale; and

in Lindale; and $1,603,000 for the 16-unit Fonda Apartments in Whitehouse.

“Greystone works tirelessly to earn our clients’ trust, tapping into our extensive multifamily lending platform so clients achieve their goals,” said Ms. Plotkin. “Clients benefit from our unmatched industry expertise and enjoy a great service experience, which are the hallmarks of every Greystone transaction.”

“Greystone took exceptional care in crafting a financing solution that was just right for this portfolio,” said Mr. Richard Hillard, principal of the borrower. “We couldn’t be happier with our team’s diligence and responsiveness throughout the process and we’re even more pleased with the end result.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

