Key Senior Team Adds Bolster Tract’s Finance and Capital Formation Functions with an Eye Toward Scale

DENVER, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tract, a developer of master-planned data center parks, today announced two key additions to its team of digital infrastructure experts to help execute its next phase of growth. Todd Stockard has been appointed Tract’s new CFO and Mary Lynn Eubanks has joined as the Head of Capital Formation. Todd and Mary Lynn join a high performing team with a long and successful operating history building digital infrastructure businesses.



Onboarding both senior leaders reflects Tract’s inflection point into a new operating scale, and even larger ambitions to facilitate digital infrastructure development for tomorrow’s building block. “We are pleased to add such capable leaders that we respect and trust to the Tract Team,” said Grant van Rooyen, Tract CEO and Managing Partner. “Todd and Mary Lynn are experienced professionals, who will give us incremental operating leverage across our finance and capital formation functions.”

Todd Stockard is Tract’s new Chief Financial Officer. Todd is a seasoned executive, bringing 20+ years of finance experience in high growth technology companies across financial services, telecom, satellite, and software-as-a-service sectors, most recently serving as CFO for public safety platform Intrado. Todd will lead all aspects of Tract’s financial functions, including corporate finance, accounting, treasury, capital markets, and financial planning & analysis.

Mary Lynn Eubanks joins Tract as the Head of Capital Formation. Mary Lynn brings extensive capital formation experience, most recently from her role as Managing Director and Head of Institutional Client Solutions for Blackstone’s Infrastructure Group. Mary Lynn will lead investor relations for existing investors and lead future fundraising activity to support Tract’s growth plans.

Tract is a team of digital infrastructure experts dedicated to accelerating responsible data center growth. Tract acquires, zones, entitles, and develops master-planned data center parks to provide data center end users with speed and certainty. Tract land has access to pre-positioned power, water, and fiber in key markets where hyperscale and wholesale demand is going. Our approach is collaborative with cities and counties to ensure development is targeted for the optimal locations to maximize the revenue and economic development benefits for the community, while being good stewards of the land and minimizing the impact on neighbors. Tract is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with real estate holdings throughout the United States. For more information, visit tract.com.

