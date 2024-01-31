Bloom Healthcare Achieved Net Savings of 27% in First Year of CMS Innovation Center Model, Making It Top Performer in the Model in 2022

Among entities serving the High Needs Population, Bloom Healthcare came out on top in multiple quality measures, including fewer unplanned admissions and helping patients spend more days at home

DENVER, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloom Health Network (d/b/a Bloom Healthcare), an industry-leading value-based care platform providing comprehensive home-based primary care services integrated with end-of-life care to a medically complex geriatric homebound population, is pleased to announce its results in the Global and Professional Direct Contracting Model (“GPDC Model”, now called the ACO REACH Model) for the Performance Year 2022.



Bloom Healthcare, which served the High Needs Population in the GPDC Model (now the ACO REACH Model) in Performance Year 2022, achieved a 100% Total Quality Score during the year, including:

A 99 th percentile ranking on Risk-Standardized, All-Cause Unplanned Admissions for Patients with Multiple Chronic Conditions (“Unplanned Admissions”)

percentile ranking on Risk-Standardized, All-Cause Unplanned Admissions for Patients with Multiple Chronic Conditions (“Unplanned Admissions”) 21% fewer Unplanned Admissions for Medicare patients with multiple chronic conditions aligned to Bloom Healthcare’s Direct Contracting Entity (DCE) compared to the average performance across other High Needs Population DCEs

A 91 st percentile ranking on Risk-Standardized, All-Condition Readmission quality measure

percentile ranking on Risk-Standardized, All-Condition Readmission quality measure A mean score of 318.7 Days at Home for Patients with Complex Chronic Conditions, compared to a Performance Year mean score of 310.8 Days for High Needs Population DCEs

Bloom Healthcare achieved these outstanding quality results for its patients while also driving a 27% reduction in medical expenditures (31.7% gross savings).

“We are incredibly proud of our Performance Year 2022 results,” said Franke P. Elliott, president of Bloom Health Network, Bloom Healthcare’s DCE. “Our exceptional results in Performance Year 2022 are a direct reflection of the high-quality care our participating primary care providers and their care teams deliver to their Medicare patients every day, and they validate that it is possible to reduce medical cost while improving the quality of care and health outcomes in the traditional Medicare program.”

Bloom Healthcare participated in the Global Risk Option in Performance Year 2022 and was fully accountable for the cost and quality of services provided to its patients who are Medicare beneficiaries participating in the model. The GPDC Model (now the ACO REACH Model) offered participating organizations increased flexibility, such as the ability to offer benefit enhancements, develop preferred provider relationships and align incentives to improve care coordination and health outcomes.

“Bloom has added so many incredible services over the years, like wound care, behavioral health and blood draws at home,” said David Larosa, Bloom Healthcare patient and Bloom Health Network beneficiary representative. “No one likes going to a hospital, but these additions have helped Bloom patients, such as myself, stay at home to receive care instead of needing to go to the hospital. Their attention to delivering the best care shows in their amazing results.”

“Bloom Healthcare continues to redefine how our patients and partners experience healthcare by transforming the way care is delivered in the home,” said Thomas Lally, MD, CEO of Bloom Healthcare. “We are committed to continuous innovation, improving the quality of care and health outcomes for our patient population, which has been underserved, given their mobility impairment and inability to access the traditional healthcare delivery system.”

Disclaimer: The statements contained in this document are solely those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or policies of CMS. The authors assume responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the information contained in this document.

About Bloom Healthcare

Bloom Healthcare deploys a model of care specifically designed to enhance the quality of life and well-being of homebound seniors and their caregivers by providing high-quality healthcare where they choose to live – in private homes and senior living communities. Patients are cared for by a primary care provider who is supported by a robust multidisciplinary care team consisting of nurse clinical coordinators, social workers, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists and wound care specialists, who provide care in accordance with a comprehensive care plan developed with patients and their families, with a focus on maximizing quality of life and meeting patients’ goals. Bloom Healthcare was one of eight DCEs serving a High Needs Population in the GPDC Model (now the ACO REACH Model) during Performance Year 2022.

