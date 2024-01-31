First Jar Lid Innovation in Over 75 Years Debuts in Western United States

Chilau Foods will be displaying CCT’s EEASY Lid while exhibiting at the KeHE Summer Show in Salt Lake City

DAYTON, Ohio, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT), today announces that its EEASY Lid – the first jar lid innovation in over 75 years – will make its debut in the western United States at the KeHE Summer Show on February 7-8 in Salt Lake City, Utah.



The EEASY Lid is designed to help brands provide an unprecedented level of accessibility to their jarred food products. The EEASY Lid allows consumers to vent a vacuum-sealed jar by simply pressing a button on the lid, reducing the amount of torque needed to twist off the lid by up to 50%. The EEASY Lid is also the world’s first aluminum lug jar lid – more sustainable than traditional steel lids, but just as durable.

KeHE is a leading distributor that provides natural and organic, specialty, and fresh products to natural food stores, grocery stores and specialty retailers. The show is considered the leading industry event to connect brands with buyers from independent and chain retail stores, as well as find new brands and trends.

Chilau Foods – a partner of CCT and a rapidly growing food brand known for its Southern-inspired stew and boil bases – will be exhibiting the EEASY Lid at the event.

Chilau is currently switching to the EEASY Lid for all its products, providing its customers with a new level of accessibility. Chilau’s products are currently available in stores across the U.S., including Winn-Dixie, Market Street, Albertsons, United Supermarkets and more. The EEASY Lid will be available on all Chilau products across 700 stores by the end of Q1.

Chilau Foods recently opened a crowdfunding round due to its rapid expansion. In just the first week, the company secured funding from more than 130 investors, working its way toward a goal of $1 million.

“We are excited to attend the KeHE Summer Show alongside our partner Chilau Foods as it showcases the EEASY Lid,” said Brandon Bach, CCT president. “This will be our first time at the KeHE Summer Show, and it opens the door for us to establish relationships with potential new partners to demonstrate the value of the sustainable, accessible and innovative EEASY Lid.”

CCT produces the 63 mm lug EEASY Lid at its 16,000 square foot, state-of-the-art technology center at the company’s headquarters in Dayton, Ohio. CCT has the capability to produce roughly 800 aluminum lug EEASY Lids per minute – more than 250 million annually.

CCT is currently in talks with major grocers, brands and manufacturers across the globe, looking to expand EEASY Lid availability into additional stores this year.

Chilau Foods will be exhibiting the EEASY Lid at booth #1206.

Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT) is the maker of the EEASY™ Lid, the first major jar lid innovation in over 75 years and an honoree of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design award. CCT’s software designed patented technology makes opening a vacuum-sealed jar much easier, with just the push of a button. The EEASY Lid opens up the market to 49% of people who do not have the physical ability or who struggle to open a vacuum-sealed jar. The EEASY Lid is the world’s first aluminum lug jar lid – more sustainable than and as durable as traditional steel lids. CCT is partnered with Germany-based Trade Consult – a sales and marketing firm focusing on the grocery industry and food manufacturers – to coordinate overall execution of the EEASY Lid into the European marketplace. The EEASY Lid is manufactured at the company's 16,000 square foot, state-of-the-art technology center at the company’s headquarters in Dayton, Ohio. The EEASY Lid is being used on products in more than 250 Wegmans, Stop & Shop, Price Chopper and Tops Friendly Markets stores as well as select EDEKA Kempken stores in Krefeld, Germany. For more information on the EEASY Lid, visit eeasylid.com .

