Missouri Chief Justice Mary R. Russell to deliver annual State of the Judiciary

31 January 2024


JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Chief Justice Mary R. Russell is scheduled to deliver the annual State of the Judiciary address to a joint session of the Missouri General Assembly Wednesday morning, February 7, in the House of Representatives chamber in the Missouri State Capitol Building in Jefferson City. The House is expected to go into session at 10 a.m. and to begin the joint session process at 10:15 a.m.; the state of the judiciary address will follow. 


The state of the judiciary address is expected to be streamed live via the Missouri House of Representative. You can watch live that morning from the House website by going to the “Chamber Messageboard” and selecting to watch either “CC Video” or “Video.” You also can access the live feed from the House’s media center. From the media center menu, please select “House Media Feeds” and then the feed for the “Chamber.” 


First delivered in 1974, the state of the judiciary provides an opportunity to bring together all three branches of government and the public to learn more about the state courts’ accomplishments and priorities. For questions about the state of the judiciary, please contact Beth Riggert, communications counsel for the Supreme Court of Missouri, by e mail at beth.riggert@courts.mo.gov or by telephone at (573) 751-3676.


To arrange for media coverage in the house chamber, please contact Ben Peters, the House communications director, by e-mail at Ben.Peters@house.mo.gov or by telephone at (573) 751-4043.


