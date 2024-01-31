Ensemble Becomes a Partner in Epic’s New Rev Cycle Partners Program to Drive Improved Revenue Cycle Outcomes

Cincinnati, OH, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensemble Health Partners (Ensemble), a leading innovator in revenue cycle management, is proud to announce its partnership with Epic, a leading electronic health records system, in Epic’s new Rev Cycle Partners program, designed to help healthcare organizations optimize their use of Epic to improve revenue cycle outcomes.

Ensemble’s participation in the program demonstrates its history of improving financial performance for providers and helping clients optimize their use of the Epic system. Through this program, Ensemble will gain access to additional tools and insights to strengthen its Epic expertise so the firm can continue delivering award-winning revenue cycle performance for its clients leveraging Epic software.

“We are proud to be an early adopter in Epic’s Rev Cycle Partners program and build on our shared history of strong performance and commitment to optimizing client and patient experience,” said Judson Ivy, President, Founder and CEO of Ensemble.

To participate in the program, Ensemble met the following partnership criteria:

History of strong performance

Good references and relationships

A strong commitment to compliance with laws and regulations

The ability to scale to help meet changing client needs

“With 86% of our client community leveraging an instance of Epic, we’re very excited about the value this partnership will bring to our associates and clients. We will build on our existing Epic expertise with access to Epic-led training content, recommendations on best practices for using Epic software and insights into Epic’s product development roadmap and new features,” said Shannon White, Chief Operating Officer of Ensemble. “We look forward to building on our track record of success and will continue exceeding performance expectations for our clients — meeting 100% of year-one client goals, exceeding 100% of year-one cash collections and delivering a 5% average net revenue lift.”

Ensemble is a strategic partner for healthcare organizations that want to focus on patient care, not payment complexity. The firm manages more than $29 billion in net patient revenue (NPR) and partners with more unique health systems than any other revenue cycle firm to deliver holistic financial health solutions through end-to-end managed services partnerships. Ensemble helps providers maximize their current technology and deploys industry-leading solutions to meet the unique needs of their systems and patients.

Ensemble has been repeatedly ranked number one by various industry organizations for its proven ability to deliver exceptional service and performance at scale:

Best in KLAS for full revenue cycle outsourcing (2020-2022)

Highest Performance Score in the 2023 KLAS End-to-End Revenue Cycle Outsourcing Performance Report (2023)

Black Book Research’s Top Revenue Cycle Management Outsourcing Solution (2021-2023)

17 Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) MAP Awards for High Performance in Revenue Cycle (2019-2023)

Clarivate Healthcare Business Insights (HBI) Revenue Cycle Awards for strong performance (2020, 2022)

Energage Top Workplaces USA (2022-2023)

Great Place to Work certified (2023)

As a Rev Cycle Partner, Ensemble is now listed on Epic’s Showroom. To learn more about Ensemble, visit EnsembleHP.com.

About Ensemble Health Partners

Ensemble Health Partners is a full-service revenue cycle management company, delivering holistic financial health for more than 250 healthcare providers across the country. Through a combination of more than 9,000 HFMA-certified revenue cycle operators, data-rich intelligence and AI-infused decisioning, Ensemble helps healthcare organizations sustain best-practice revenue cycle operations and maximize their current technology, so providers can focus on delivering exceptional care in their communities. For more information, visit EnsembleHP.com.

Kendall Herold Ensemble Health Partners 704-765-3715 Kendall.Herold@ensemblehp.com