Anaptys to Present at Guggenheim’s 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics, today announced that Daniel Faga, president and chief executive officer, will present at Guggenheim’s 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference.
Investor Conference Details
- Event - Guggenheim’s 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference
- Format – Fireside chat
-
Date and Time – Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024 at 9:30am ET / 6:30am PT
A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the investor section of the Anaptys website at https://ir.anaptysbio.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days following the event.
About Anaptys
Anaptys is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics. It is developing immune cell modulators, including two checkpoint agonists for autoimmune and inflammatory disease: rosnilimab, its PD-1 agonist, in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and in a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and ANB032, its BTLA agonist, in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Its preclinical immune cell modulator portfolio includes ANB033, an anti-CD122 antagonist antibody, and ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody, for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. In addition, Anaptys has developed two cytokine antagonists available for out-licensing: imsidolimab, an anti-IL-36R antagonist, in Phase 3 for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis, or GPP, and etokimab, an anti-IL-33 antagonist for the treatment of respiratory disorders that is Phase 2/3 ready. Anaptys has also discovered multiple therapeutic antibodies licensed to GSK in a financial collaboration for immuno-oncology, including an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (Jemperli (dostarlimab-gxly)) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (cobolimab, GSK4069889). To learn more, visit www.AnaptysBio.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.
Contact:
Nick Montemarano
Senior Director, Investor Relations and Strategic Communications
858.732.0178
investors@anaptysbio.com