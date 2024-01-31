Anaptys to Present at Guggenheim’s 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics, today announced that Daniel Faga, president and chief executive officer, will present at Guggenheim’s 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference.



Investor Conference Details

Event - Guggenheim’s 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference

Guggenheim’s 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference Format – Fireside chat

Fireside chat Date and Time – Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024 at 9:30am ET / 6:30am PT



A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the investor section of the Anaptys website at https://ir.anaptysbio.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About Anaptys



Anaptys is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics. It is developing immune cell modulators, including two checkpoint agonists for autoimmune and inflammatory disease: rosnilimab, its PD-1 agonist, in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and in a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and ANB032, its BTLA agonist, in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Its preclinical immune cell modulator portfolio includes ANB033, an anti-CD122 antagonist antibody, and ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody, for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. In addition, Anaptys has developed two cytokine antagonists available for out-licensing: imsidolimab, an anti-IL-36R antagonist, in Phase 3 for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis, or GPP, and etokimab, an anti-IL-33 antagonist for the treatment of respiratory disorders that is Phase 2/3 ready. Anaptys has also discovered multiple therapeutic antibodies licensed to GSK in a financial collaboration for immuno-oncology, including an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (Jemperli (dostarlimab-gxly)) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (cobolimab, GSK4069889). To learn more, visit www.AnaptysBio.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

