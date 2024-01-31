Acceldata Achieves the Highest Standard of Data Privacy and Security with ISO 27001 Certification and SOC 2 Recertification

Company launches Acceldata Trust Center for compliance transparency; ensures best-in-class security for customers

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acceldata , the market leader in enterprise data observability, today announced it has received the ISO 27001 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS), ensuring its enterprise data observability platform meets the highest standard of data security for customers and partners. In addition, the company has achieved recertification of System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2, a global standard for data security.



“As a data company, these certifications reaffirm our commitment to upholding the highest standards of security for our customers and partners,” said Rohit Choudhary, co-founder and CEO of Acceldata. “By meeting these globally recognized standards, users of our best-in-class enterprise data observability platform can remain focused on safely and securely using data observability to deliver on their critical business outcomes.”

“Acceldata complies with the most demanding privacy and security requirements of enterprises. Acceldata is built on a ‘metadata only’ architecture, that is, the actual data never leaves the customer’s environment, and all data and storage systems are encrypted,” said Ashwin Rajeeva, co-founder and CTO of Acceldata. “In addition, these third-party validated and industry recognized standards are proof of our strong commitment to protecting our customers’ data. Furthermore, to demonstrate our commitment to data privacy and security, I’m very pleased to announce the launch of Acceldata Trust Center , a self-service portal for customers and stakeholders to access all compliance-related information and activities.”

With the Acceldata Trust Center, customers now have access to a comprehensive view of Acceldata’s compliance landscape, can download compliance-related materials, and ask questions directly to the Acceldata team through the portal.

ISO 27001 is a globally recognized information security management system standard published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). Compliance with this internationally recognized standard demonstrates Acceldata’s security management program is comprehensive and follows leading practices. Additionally, SOC 2 is a globally recognized standard ensuring service providers properly manage and protect the sensitive data in their care.

To learn more, visit https://trust.acceldata.io/

About Acceldata

Founded in 2018, Campbell, CA-based Acceldata has developed the world's first enterprise data observability platform to help enterprises build and operate great data products. Acceldata's solutions have been embraced by global customers, such as Dun & Bradstreet, Oracle, PubMatic, PhonePe (Walmart), HCSC, and many more. Acceldata investors include Insight Partners, March Capital, Industry Ventures, Lightspeed, Sorenson Ventures, Sanabil, and Emergent Ventures. Contact us to learn about the benefits of data observability.