RSM and Bitwave to Revolutionize Financial Compliance for Digital Assets

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitwave, the leading digital asset finance platform for enterprises, is pleased to announce a strategic alliance with RSM US LLP (“RSM”), the leading provider of assurance, tax and consulting services for the middle market. Together, the companies will assist mid-market companies with navigating the operational and regulatory complexities of digital assets.



The alliance brings together Bitwave's cutting-edge software platform with RSM’s professional assurance, tax, and consulting services. Bitwave automates the flow of data from more than 70 blockchains, protocols, and exchanges into leading ERP systems such as Oracle NetSuite, QuickBooks, and Sage Intacct. Together, Bitwave and RSM will provide businesses operating in the digital asset space with comprehensive advisory and managed services, facilitating risk mitigation, compliance assurance, and optimization of digital asset operations.

“Both accounting for digital assets and recording them on your general ledger natively are incredibly challenging,” said Jay Schulman, RSM US LLP Principal and Innovation leader.

“Our clients are looking for a way to seamlessly report on their digital assets inside their ERP much like they do with cash or other assets. I’m excited about integrating Bitwave into our solution stack to make this a reality for our clients.”

The strategic alliance between Bitwave and RSM is designed to offer scalable solutions suitable for businesses of all sizes, ranging from crypto-native startups to established enterprises exploring blockchain-based solutions. This alliance ensures seamless operational implementation and experienced advisory guidance, enabling businesses to navigate the intricate landscape of digital asset management.

"At Bitwave, we're incredibly excited to work with RSM - their deep industry expertise, commitment to innovation, and optimistic vision for the future of digital assets resonates strongly with our core values,” said Bitwave Co-Founder and COO, Amy Kalnoki.

“Together, we're committed to empowering businesses with workflow and process expertise, while simplifying digital asset complexities and accelerating tangible results. We look forward to driving meaningful impact together with RSM in this rapidly evolving landscape.”

Due to the growing nature of digital assets, blockchain technologies face a deluge of regulatory uncertainty and compliance challenges at a global scale. The alliance between Bitwave and RSM prioritizes security and transparency, assuring customers that their digital asset management processes adhere to the highest security protocols – including SOC 1 & 2 (T2) report capabilities. With Bitwave, transaction reporting data is effortlessly auditable with today’s global reporting standards – from IFRS, GAAP, FASB, and more.

Central to Bitwave and RSM’s collaboration is a commitment to providing personalized customer experiences. This commitment ensures that businesses receive tailored insights and solutions aligned with their unique needs and goals.

To learn more about these organizations, visit Bitwave and RSM.

About Bitwave

Bitwave is the #1 digital asset finance platform for enterprises.

Bitwave automates accounting workflows, enables regulatory compliance, reduces tax burden complexity, streamlines payments, and unifies data with a modern, connected platform. From high-volume crypto accounting to enterprise tax tracking, audit-ready bookkeeping, and advanced DeFi monitoring – Bitwave delivers the most comprehensive, audit-proven solution for mitigating digital asset complexity.

Businesses of all sizes - from Fortune 100 titans to early-stage crypto-native projects – trust Bitwave to help them achieve financial excellence. To learn more, visit bitwave.io.

About RSM US LLP

RSM is the leading provider of professional services to the middle market. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and we are focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today’s ever-changing business landscape. Our purpose is to instill confidence in a world of change, empowering our clients and people to realize their full potential.



RSM US LLP is the U.S. member of RSM International, a global network of independent assurance, tax and consulting firms with 64,000 people in 120 countries. For more information, visit rsmus.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on X and/or connect with us on LinkedIn.

