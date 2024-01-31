Submit Release
Editas Medicine to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a clinical-stage genome editing company, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences to discuss the Company and its programs, including reni-cel:

  • Guggenheim 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference
    Format: Fireside Chat
    Date: Wednesday, February 7
    Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
    Location: New York, NY
  • Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference
    Format: Fireside Chat
    Date: Tuesday, February 13
    Time: 8:40 a.m. ET
    Location: Virtual

To access the live webcasts of Editas Medicine’s presentations, please visit the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.editasmedicine.com. An archived replay will be available for approximately 30 days following each event.

About Editas Medicine
As a clinical-stage genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas12a and CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. Editas Medicine is the exclusive licensee of Broad Institute’s Cas12a patent estate and Broad Institute and Harvard University’s Cas9 patent estates for human medicines. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.


Media and Investor Contact:
Cristi Barnett
(617) 401-0113
cristi.barnett@editasmed.com

