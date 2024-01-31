Resilinc Announces New Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Customer Officer

Accomplished Executives LeAnne Hester and April Oman Join Resilinc’s Leadership Team to Advance Brand Awareness and Overall Customer Experience

MILPITAS, CA, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resilinc, a leading supply chain mapping, disruption sensing, and resiliency analytics company, today announced the appointment of LeAnne Hester as CMO and April Oman as CCO. These two new executive hires are the latest addition to Resilinc’s C-Suite as the company continues to scale in order to meet market demand for more resilient supply chains. These functions will play an essential role in new customer acquisition, retention, and overall customer experience.

“We are excited to welcome LeAnne and April to our leadership team. Both LeAnne and April have a solid track record helping companies scale successfully, adopting industry best practices to expand our value proposition for customers,” said CEO, Bindiya Vakil. “Resilinc is poised for exponential growth in the coming years, and we are excited to have their capable leadership, empathy and passion to help us achieve our mission to make global supply chains resilient, sustainable, fair and secure.”

With over 25 years of experience, LeAnne Hester is an accomplished insights-driven marketing executive with a successful record of delivering enterprise value to private and publicly traded companies ranging from start-ups to multi-billion-dollar organizations. LeAnne excels at driving bold marketing strategies that deliver results and cater to the needs and aspirations of all stakeholders, from prospects seeking innovative solutions and shareholders looking for sustainable growth to employees seeking to be part of a thriving, purpose-driven organization. During her time spent in the healthcare industry, LeAnne witnessed first-hand the importance of having proper supply chain risk management and why it’s essential not only to business continuity but also to patients’ well-being. As CMO, LeAnne looks forward to advancing Resilinc's mission and making a meaningful impact for potential customers and valued clients.

Previously, LeAnne served in leadership roles including Chief Marketing and Solutions Officer for TRIMEDX, Chief Commercial Officer for Perahealth, acquired by Spacelabs, and SVP, Strategic Initiatives for Leidos.

April Oman comes to Resilinc as an accomplished customer success executive with 20 years of experience. She is known for driving results and revenue and transforming organizations to be customer-centric in a wide variety of industries and company sizes pre-and post-IPO. April is committed to generating value for customers, leading teams, and collaborating cross-functionally to facilitate go-to-market success. As CCO, April is eager to partner with customers to propel their supply chain risk management objectives forward while providing expert guidance on their path toward resiliency.

Prior to Resilinc, April served as Chief Customer Officer at Sift. She was frequently a featured speaker at industry events as well as an advisor to several startup organizations. April has also held Customer Success leadership roles at D2L, Salesforce, Zuora, and Cornerstone OnDemand.

About Resilinc

Resilinc was founded with the purpose of strengthening global supply chains, making them resilient, sustainable, transparent, and secure. We do this via our technology-driven solutions which create an ecosystem where organizations can collaborate with their suppliers and customers with a spirit of transparency and trust to acquire unmatched visibility into their multi-tier supply networks, and partner across tiers seamlessly to recover supply chains during disruptions.

Since our launch in 2010, Resilinc has defined the supply chain mapping, monitoring, and resiliency space and is widely considered the gold standard for supply chain resiliency worldwide. With over 1 million supplier sites mapped encompassing over 4 million parts and raw materials, we are the first line of defense for our customers, helping them navigate supply disruptions. Our early-warning alert system monitors and predicts potential disruptions across suppliers, sites, and materials; our platform enables them to collaborate closely with their suppliers; our historical data-backed insights give them options on appropriate actions to take. Always innovating, our AI-powered predictive solutions can predict delivery delays, price movements, and supply constraints for raw materials and commodities before they happen. Resilinc helps our customers protect revenue and turn supply chain risks into opportunities to gain competitive advantage. Learn more at www.resilinc.com.

