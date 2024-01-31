TAIWAN, January 31 - President Tsai meets delegation from Hudson Institute

On the morning of January 31, President Tsai Ing-wen met with a delegation from the Hudson Institute. In remarks, President Tsai said that in the face of such global challenges as authoritarian expansionism and extreme weather, Taiwan has continued to increase national power, stabilize supply chains, and implement defense reforms, demonstrating its determination to safeguard democracy and freedom. Moving forward, the president said, Taiwan will strive to deepen cooperation with democratic partners on all global issues. The president hopes that the delegation will continue to provide valuable insights on Taiwan-US relations. Such insights, she said, will allow Taiwan and the United States to identify even more opportunities for dialogue and cooperation, advance bilateral economic development, and help us contribute even more to the international community.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

I would like to begin by thanking the two coleaders of the delegation, Hudson Institute Board of Trustees Chair Sarah May Stern and President John Walters, for the warm hospitality they extended to me last year during my stopover in New York. I am also delighted to meet with Senior Fellow Nadia Schadlow and Director Miles Yu (余茂春) again today.

Our guests today are all experts who have long paid close attention to issues concerning Taiwan. I want to thank you for organizing a delegation to Taiwan following our presidential election. Your visit helps further advance Taiwan-US exchanges. I also look forward to your continuing to provide valuable insights on Taiwan-US relations moving forward.

In recent years, Taiwan has faced such global challenges as authoritarian expansionism and extreme weather. We have continued to increase national power, stabilize supply chains, and implement defense reforms. These actions demonstrate our determination to safeguard democracy and freedom. Taiwan's elections earlier this month concluded in a peaceful and successful manner. We once again showed the world that Taiwan will continue down our democratic path.

I want to take this opportunity to thank the US government and Congress for the importance they attach to Taiwan's security. This has included continuing to normalize military sales to Taiwan and the passage of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024 in both the US Senate and House of Representatives. Such efforts are deepening our bilateral security partnership. I also want to thank the Hudson Institute. As a highly influential US think tank focusing on foreign policy and security, your organization also attaches great importance to Taiwan and has long supported us.

Over the years, the Hudson Institute has organized academic delegations to Taiwan, held conferences on issues concerning Taiwan, and published articles speaking up for Taiwan. With Taiwan confronted by authoritarian suppression, the Hudson Institute has stood shoulder to shoulder with us and continues to advance security, freedom, and prosperity for the United States and its allies. With the support of the Hudson Institute and many other like-minded partners, today's Taiwan has become a Taiwan of the world. Moving forward, Taiwan will strive to deepen cooperation with democratic partners on all global issues.

I believe that through your visit, Taiwan and the United States can identify even more opportunities for dialogue and cooperation. This will help advance bilateral economic development and allow us to contribute even more to the international community.

Chair Stern then delivered remarks, first thanking President Tsai for making time to meet with the delegation. Chair Stern said that a highlight of 2023 was President Tsai's acceptance of the Hudson Institute's Global Leadership Award last March in New York. The Hudson Institute has been honored to work closely with President Tsai over the years, the chair said, and Taiwan's steadfast friendship with the United States has certainly benefited the entire world.

Chair Stern stated that one of her endeavors in the United States is to encourage women to run for office, saying that President Tsai is a role model for those women, as well as for men. The chair said that as the first female president of Taiwan, President Tsai has done a tremendous amount for Taiwan and for the world. President Tsai has helped cement Taiwan's role as a technological leader and a vital player in the global economy, the chair said, and has been a courageous defender for freedom and democracy for Hong Kong and Ukraine.

The chair said that as President Tsai's time in office comes to a close, the completion of yet another competitive, free, fair, and peaceful election in Taiwan is a testament to the Taiwanese people, and an example of true and mature democracy for all in the region.

Chair Stern once again congratulated President Tsai on her accomplishments, saying the president has skillfully navigated what may be the most difficult political position in the entire world. The chair said that the president's term is not yet over, and she hopes the president will share some of her plans for the future. The chair said President Tsai will always have a home and good friends at the Hudson Institute.

The delegation also included Hudson Institute Executive Vice President Joel Scanlon.