Maryland State Police Announce Results Of Annual CALEA Assessment 

January 31, 2024

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – The Maryland Department of State Police announces the results of an annual assessment of best practices conducted by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).

Notable strengths highlighted in the recent assessment include the guidelines and procedures related to complaints received by the Internal Affairs Division and the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. The CALEA findings acknowledge that the Maryland Department of State Police “uses well-considered written directives to establish administrative and operational work processes to meet accreditation standards and serve the community’s needs.”

The CALEA assessment, conducted in December 2023, included a thorough review of 193 standards from the CALEA Standards for Law Enforcement Manual. Among the 193 standards reviewed, Disciplinary Procedures and Internal Investigations, Personnel Management System, Recruitment and Selection, Training and Career Development, Criminal Investigation, and Performance Evaluation successfully met all the required benchmarks set by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, with two recommendations for policy updates.

“The Department is fully committed to pursuing compliance with CALEA standards and best practices in order to ensure continuous improvement,” said Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr., Superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police. “The results of the CALEA assessment are a testament to the hard work and dedication of every member of this Department including State Troopers and our administrative support staff.”

The CALEA program serves as the premier credentialing association for public safety agencies and requires agencies to comply with state-of-the-art standards in four basic areas: policy and procedures, administration, operations and support services.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov