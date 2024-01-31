NETSOL Technologies Sets Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call for Tuesday, February 13 at 9:00 am ET

ENCINO, Calif., Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6:00 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results for the fiscal second quarter of 2024 ended December 31, 2023. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call. Following the call, management will host a question-and-answer session.



Date: Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6:00 a.m. Pacific Time)

Toll-Free Dial-In: 877-407-0789

International Dial-In: 201-689-8562

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time or use this link for telephone access to the call via your web browser. An operator will register your name and organization.

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay here, along with additional replay access being provided through the company information section of NETSOL’s website.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the call concludes through Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

Toll-Free Replay Dial-In: 844-512-2921

International Replay Dial-In: 412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13743948

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK) is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global leasing and finance industry. The Company’s suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team of professionals placed in eight strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NFS, LeasePak, LeaseSoft, and NFS Ascent – help companies transform their Finance and Leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete leasing and finance lifecycle.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the development of the Company's products and services and future operation results, including statements regarding the Company that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The words “expects,” “anticipates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could affect the Company's actual results include the progress and costs of the development of products and services and the timing of the market acceptance. The subject Companies expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.

