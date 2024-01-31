Amethyst Beverage Closes 3 Year Distribution Deal With Tonto Tribal Development Group

RANCHO CORDOVA, CA, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Alternative Wellness Health, Inc. (EXMT), is pleased to announce the successful long term agreement with Tonto Tribal Development. We have closed a deal that is expected to be 50 Pallets of CBD Premium Beverages on a yearly basis for 3 years. We will also introduce our entire product line of CBD products.

Tonto Tribal Development has agreed to extend our initial purchase contract for a full distribution model into “C” Stores and gas station connections throughout both the Native American Districts as well as Non-Native American Districts.

This relationship has grown exponentially since December and we look forward to utilizing this relationship into the gaming industry as well. We also expect to be represented at the Indian Gaming Association (IGA) Tradeshow and Convention through Tonto Tribal Development.

“We are more than excited to extend this relationship and join in the IGA and Native American District opportunities. The capability of distribution throughout the domestic United States is our strategy and goal as well as Tonto Tribal Development’s.” exclaimed Don Yarter, Director of Amethyst Beverage Division.”

Amethyst combines the science of water, CBD Delta 9 HDI, Fulvic and mineral infusion with an innovative twist of flavoring to truly hydrate the body and mind providing a crisp and refreshing taste.

Great taste and great health benefits are results of our efforts in creating our incredible line of beverages. We will also start including our specialty of Fulvic Acid, Ionic Minerals and Aloe Vera into the product line as well.

About Alternative Wellness Health, Inc. fka Anything Technologies Media (EXMT)

Anything Technologies Media (EXMT) is a manufacturing and marketing company involved in the sales and marketing of CBD Health products and software applications. ATM is the parent company of subsidiary Corporations and is focused on partnerships and acquisitions in innovative technologies and manufacturing sectors. The company and partners each have their own professional management team with extensive backgrounds in finance, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution. ATM's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Follow us on Twitter @https://twitter.com/anythingtechmed

Follow us on Instagram @https://instagram.com/liveamethystcbd

Follow us on the Web http://amethystbeverage.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or officially release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

Contact:

Anything Technologies Media, Inc. info@anythingtechnologiesmedia.com