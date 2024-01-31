AmpliTech Continues Its New Products Rollout, Featuring The Latest Products In 5G And SATCOM At The MWC Show in Barcelona and Satellite Show in Washington DC

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc (Nasdaq: AMPG), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal-processing components for satellite, 5G, and other communications networks, including the design of complete 5G/6G systems, and a global distributor of packages and lids for integrated circuit assembly, today announced its participation in two upcoming shows, where it will exhibit its latest technological 5G and SACTCOM advancements at the Satellite Show in Washington DC, at Booth #2909 and also attending the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Show in Barcelona, Spain, to participate with key players in the 5G and promote its flagship product the MIMO 64T64R CAT B ORAN radio.



During the MWC Show (February 23rd – 29th, 2024), the premier global event dedicated to advancements in 5G connectivity and communication infrastructure, AmpliTech will engage with leading experts in 5G and the Metaverse. The focus will be on promoting its readily available MIMO 64T64R CAT B ORAN radio. With over 80,000 participants from the mobile wireless industry, this event features prominent exhibitors, including industry giants such as AT&T, Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung, and TechMahindra, to name a few. For further details about the event, visit www.mwcbarcelona.com

Subsequently, at the Satellite Show in Washington DC (March 19-21, 2024), which centers around satellite and space technology, AmpliTech will showcase its latest products and innovations. This includes the debut of its new Ka Band LNB product and the promotion of recent releases in Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) amplifiers. The company will also exhibit its line of space-grade amplifiers and passive components at Booth #2909, where its team will be available for customer inquiries and product demonstrations. Find additional information about this show at https://www.satshow.com/ .

Renowned for delivering tailored solutions across various markets, including 5G, Quantum, Commercial, SATCOM, Space, Defense, and Military, AmpliTech offers a product portfolio spanning from 50 kHz to 44 GHz. The company is recognized for having the lowest noise and power-dissipating amplifiers in the market. Recently, AmpliTech has expanded its product line with the release of its latest 5G product, the MIMO 64T64R CAT B ORAN radio, which was designed by the company to include its proprietary low noise amplifiers, enabling these radios to achieve true 5G speeds measured in Gigabits per second downloads and uploads.

Fawad Maqbool, CEO of AmpliTech Group, expressed enthusiasm for the company's participation in these upcoming shows, each aligned with their core industries – 5G, Telecom, Quantum, and SATCOM. Mr. Maqbool stated, “Our participation in the shows, emphasizes the company's commitment to showcasing technological advancements, meeting industry leaders, and prioritizing the delivery of high-quality components, that cater to unique customer needs. The launch of these products aligns with our strategy to increase revenues while enhancing the company's value. By focusing on high-demand products we are leveraging the benefits of our exclusive low-noise technology. Promoting our products at these events provides an excellent platform for strengthening relationships and gaining insights into industry trends and innovations.”

AmpliTech's team of experts will be on hand at both events to discuss the company's product offerings and address any technical questions from attendees.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes state-of-the-art radio frequency (RF) microwave components for global satellite communications, telecom (5G & IoT), space, defense, and quantum computing markets as well as systems and component design consulting services. AmpliTech has a 13+ year track record of developing high performance, custom solutions to meet the unique needs of some of the largest companies in the global industries we serve. We are proud of our focused team's unique skills, experience and dedication, which enables us to deliver superior solutions, faster time to market, competitive pricing, excellent customer satisfaction and repeat business. For more information, visit: www.amplitechgroup.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its oﬃcers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's ability to execute its business plan as anticipated; (ii) trends affecting the Company's ﬁnancial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identiﬁed and described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s ﬁlings with the SEC, which are available on our website. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

