Shooting Ranges Market : A Rapid Growth Trajectory, Projected to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 8.3% | AMR

shooting ranges market report

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟏.𝟏 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐡𝐢𝐭 $𝟐.𝟒 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟑% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

The global shooting ranges market is analyzed across type, product type, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By product type, the fixed targets segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the global shooting ranges market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The virtual simulators segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 9.4% throughout the forecast period. The moving targets segment is also discussed in the report.

By type, the indoor shooting range segment held the highest share in 2021, garnering more than half of the global shooting ranges market revenue. The outdoor shooting range segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.3% throughout the forecast period.

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than three-fifths of the global shooting ranges market revenue. LAMEA, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 11.0% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include Europe and Asia-Pacific.

By end user, the military segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly three-fourths of the global shooting ranges market revenue. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The civil segment is also analyzed through the study.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :

The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the global shooting ranges market, owing to commute restrictions, and is expected to weaken the financial performance of the market players in 2020. a virtual shooting range is a great way to help military and law enforcement personnel conduct cost-effective training during the COVID-19 pandemic. The indoor shooting range has restrictions due to zoning. Therefore, companies in the market must consult in a post-Covid-19 scenario and provide custom shooting range solutions to military and recreational facility owners while complying with OSHA and EPA regulations. Shooting range owners are entering into partnerships and contracts with reputable accessory suppliers to enhance the public's shooting experience.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Action Target, Inc.,

Cubic Corporation,

Laser Shot, Inc.,

InVeris Training Solutions,

Zen Technologies Ltd.,

Polytronic International AG,

Range Systems, Inc.,

Saab AB,

Theissen Training Systems GmbH,

Virtra Training Systems, Inc.

