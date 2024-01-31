Top 10 Device Control Software in 2024: Review-based Analysis

Digital transformation around the world feeds off data-driven technologies. With the growing use of data in organizations, there is a corresponding rise in the threat of data leaks and breaches.1 Device control software is being used by many businesses to protect their vital company data.

In order to help organizations properly implement essential security measures, this article compares the top 10 device control software suppliers based on data and presents an in-depth analysis of each vendor based on user feedback.

Comparing the top 10 device control software programs on the market

The following table contrasts the top 10 software programs according to vendor, user reviews, user ratings, costs, availability of demos, and operating system compatibility.

Table 1. Vendor Comparison

Vendors # of Reviews* User Ratings* Pricing** OS Symantec Endpoint Security Complete by Broadcom 2981 4.4 N/A Multi-OS Sophos Intercept X 1816 4.6 N/A Multi-OS NinjaOne 1224 4.9 N/A Multi-OS Nessus by Tenable 1140 4.6 $ 5040/Year Multi-OS ManageEngine Mobile Device Manager Plus 919 4.4 $ 64-599 /Month Multi-OS Ivanti Neurons 844 3.8 $ 4-9 /Month Multi-OS IBM Security MaaS360 463 4.2 N/A Apple Kandji 405 4.8 N/A Multi-OS Safetica One 237 4.7 N/A Multi-OS Endpoint Protector by CoSoSys 175 4.5 N/A Multi-OS





* The information was obtained from consumer review platforms such as Capterra, G2, and Gartner.

** The price may vary based on different business needs.

The table was created from publicly available and verifiable data.

Only vendors with more than 100 total user reviews were added to the table.

The vendors are ranked based on the total number of reviews.

All vendors offer free trials or demos.

Criteria for choosing the right vendor

Businesses can examine device control software in accordance with important essential points by consulting this part.

1. Number of Reviews

Users leave comments on the websites of authorized insight and consulting firms such as Gartner, Forrester, G2, and Capterra. These comments and reviews help new customers and technology enthusiasts dig deeper into varied products and services. The number of reviews is correlated with the product’s availability and popularity. Plentiful reviews are helpful in understanding the customer experience, and higher reviewer rating counts result in more accurate reviewer ratings.

2. User Ratings

Customer satisfaction with a company’s products and services is measured by the user rating criterion. Customers rate different aspects of the product on B2B review platforms, such as its general purpose, usability, functionality, customer support, payment terms, etc., and the review platform aggregates these scores into an average score. A lower user rating corresponds to a lower level of satisfaction, and vice versa.

3. Price

There are many different products in the device control software market, and one thing that prospective buyers consider when making a decision is price. Certain products can only be purchased as part of an annual subscription, while others can be purchased as part of a monthly subscription. Especially managed service providers (MSPs) prefer sticking to monthly subscriptions in order to avoid unexpected expenses resulting from customer contracts or other reasons. This, of course, varies based on the needs of the company. Therefore, we suggest contacting the vendors.

4. Free Trial and Demo

After reviewing and investigating a product, customers may still feel in limbo. Most vendors enable their future customers to try their products for a limited time. Customers can experience the product without a full commitment. When considering device control software, customers are also advised to ask for a demo in order to get a demonstration from the experts. After the trial experience, customers can feel confident in mitigating problems resulting from incompatibilities regarding deployment and scalability regarding the customer’s network size.

User review-based analysis of each vendor

This section provides a user-reviewed vendor analysis of device control software from sites such as G2, Gartner, and Capterra.

1. Symantec Endpoint Security Complete by Broadcom

Broadcom is a manufacturer and service provider. Other businesses housed under the company include Symantec, Brocade, CA Technologies, and others. Other than software for security products, Broadcom provides mainframe software, wireless systems, storage solutions, and more.

Pros

The review praises regular updates, easy management, and customized advancement of protection against specific threats.

Cons



The reviewer adds further notice by remarking on integration challenges, false positive alerts, and system performance decreases caused by multiple resources running in the system. 2

2. Sophos Intercept X

Offered by Line-Securesoft and based in Santa Fe, Sophos Intercept X claims to focus on threat intelligence and endpoint security. Apart from offering device control, it also claims to offer threat intelligence. The firm powers its solutions with AI and machine learning. Sophos delivers multiple security solutions integrated into a single cloud-based management console.

Pros

The reviewer is satisfied with the threat response mechanism and its easy settings.

Cons

Though the software’s price is higher in comparison to others. 3

3. Endpoint Management by NinjaOne



NinjaOne was founded in 2013 and currently has 15,000 customers worldwide. The firm provides its customers, such as IT and MSP teams, with various software products that support endpoint security, management, and patching.

Pros

The review emphasizes the software’s simple use.

Cons

Although the reviewer points to the developing and not yet well-established features of the software. 4

4. Nessus by Tenable

Tenable was founded in 2022 and provides security software to 40,000 customers worldwide, who make up 60 percent of the Fortune 500. Nessus enables its customers to audit, configure, scan, and more. Additionally, Nessus comes with a portable Raspberry Pie option.

Pros

The review praises the software’s qualitative vulnerability analysis of virtualized networks and remarks on its easy compatibility with other security software.

Cons

In addition to the positive features of the software, the reviewer comments on the emergence of false positives with Linux. 5

5. Mobile Device Manager Plus by ManageEngine

ManageEngine provides software solutions, including automated patching, data security, attack surface management, and more.

Pros

The reviewer pays tribute to the software’s features, such as device management, remote control, security policies, and Multi OS functionality. Customer support is commended for its responsiveness and knowledge.

Cons

The reviewer admits the infeasibility of program customization compared to what the program purportedly offers. 6

6. Ivanti Neurons

Ivanti is headquartered in the U.S. and operates in 23 nations. Ivanti offers multiple solutions, including supply chain, service and asset management, UEM, and more.

Pros

The user expresses positive thoughts on the intuitive interface and easy navigation features. Customer support is helpful and experienced.

Cons

Due to the comprehensive availability of features, small organizations may find it hard to adapt to the product. 7

7. IBM Security MaaS360

The internationally renowned technology company IBM is headquartered in New York and manufactures machines, software systems, infrastructure, and consulting services. IBM Security MaaS360 provides its users with UEM and helps its customers run a compact and centralized security program on various OS.

Pros and cons

The reviewer appreciates the success rate of the software. The software offers essential features such as access and identity management and data loss prevention.

Cons

The reviewer is struggling with sufficient background knowledge to use the software efficiently. 8

8. Kandji

For systems that are supported by Apple, Kandji offers device management, endpoint detection, and response solutions.

Pros

The user-friendly interface and remote management are greatly appreciated by the reviewer. Customer support is appreciated and knowledgeable.

Cons

The review states that separate management is impractical and that users can manage in groups using Kandji’s Blueprint system. 9

9. Safetica One

Safetica operates in 120 countries worldwide and helps companies achieve their business goals without being exposed to security risks. The company provides DLP, device control, data discovery and classification, and more solutions.

Pros

The reviewer likes rapid response tools and settings to guard against system vulnerabilities. Insider threat prevention and monitoring solutions are very helpful.

Cons

The reviewer complains about the unintuitive user interface and the price of the product being expensive. 10

10. Endpoint Protector by CoSoSys

Found in 2004, CoSoSys has been named a winner of the Deloitte Technology 50 fastest-growing companies. The company’s strong focus on DLP also covers device control tools and offers deployment flexibility, including SaaS, cloud, and virtual appliances.

Pros

The review finds features such as activity monitoring and reporting, content inspection and filtering, compliance and policy enforcement, and device control satisfactory.

Cons

In addition to its advantages, the product support videos are not available, and the price is high. 11

Why is it important to use device control software?

Businesses gather, store, and transmit large amounts of data frequently. Operations among different departments within an organization require access to registered data. Parallel to operational variety and volume, the number of users who have access to read and write data can be ample. Unauthorized access via removable devices (i.e., the most popular ones are USBs and HHDs). The potential risks are not limited to data loss and eventual costs. Violations of legal policies such as GDPR give rise to legal punishments. These are some of the main justifications for using software for device control.

1. Security

Device control software enables users to monitor, discover, and control users. Organizations can easily control access to devices with authorization tools such as permission definitions provided by device control software. Alert notifications are sent out when a threat is detected, and unauthorized entries are prevented. Device control software’s device management tools protect against insider threats, which are a major source of data breaches.

2. Auditing and Compliance

Regulations imposed by supranational institutions, such as GDPR, request organizations to obey data protection rules defined in the policies. Protecting private information, such as personally identifiable data (PII) and personal health data (PHI), is the goal of these regulations. Although such restrictions necessitate careful organization and operations, they do not hinder the movement of data. Organizations should proceed in alignment with regulations. Data anonymization and encryption techniques, for instance, are supported. Device control software assists businesses in auditing and safeguarding sensitive information as mandated by law.

3. Device Management

Practices such as BYOD and remote working require careful organization. Device control software provides an easy-to-use platform to manage devices in networks. Most of the device control software enables its users to operate on a single, unified platform. Updates and configurations are easily and remotely conducted. IT teams, employers, and employees can easily manage devices accordingly.

Further Reading

If you need help finding a vendor or have any questions, feel free to contact us:

External Resources