Registration for 2024 Sands China Macao International 10K to start this weekend

MACAU, January 31 - The 2024 Sands China Macao International 10K, organized by the Sports Bureau, Sands China Ltd. and the General Association of Athletics of Macau (AGAM), will take place on 17 March. Registration will be open from 9:00 a.m. on 3 February (Saturday) for the 10K, and from 9:00 a.m. on 4 February (Sunday) for the Fun Run. Places available for this year’s event include 7,000 for the 10K and 3,000 for the Fun Run. Places are limited for each category and registration will be closed when all places are filled.

Anyone interested can register through the event’s website at www.macao10k.com or the ‘Macao 10K’ mobile app. Would-be participants are required to have an online personal account for the ‘Macao International 10K’ or ‘Macao International Marathon’, and those without such an account can create a new one immediately. Upon successfully opening an account, participants can log in to the system for online registration during the registration period. Participants with an existing account should prepare their personal information and an electronic copy of their identification document for registration. Participants who have already opened their personal account online but have forgotten their username and password can reset their password. Visa, MasterCard, UnionPay cards, MPay, BOC Mobile Banking Macau, UnionPay Online Pay, WeChat Pay China and Alipay China are accepted for registration fee payment.

Participants may collect their number bib, timing chip, and the notes to participants at Olympic Sports Centre – Indoor Pavilion between 13 and 16 March by presenting their registration receipt and identification document.

Participants are reminded to carefully read the regulations, understand the racecourse, and are advised to prepare and practice for the event based on their own physical condition. For more information, please visit the event’s official website at www.macao10k.comor the ‘Macao 10K’ mobile app or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.