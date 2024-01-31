Transport and communications statistics for December and the whole year of 2023

MACAU, January 31 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that licensed motor vehicles in Macao totalled 251,867 as at end-December 2023, up by 0.9% year-on-year; light automobiles (116,282) and heavy motorcycles (109,369) rose by 1.9% and 1.2% respectively. For the whole year of 2023, new registration of motor vehicles grew by 12.9% year-on-year to 11,974 (including 3,086 electric vehicles), of which light automobiles increased by 36.2% to 5,507 (1,343 of them were electric) while heavy motorcycles dropped by 2.8% to 5,508 (1,045 of them were electric). New registration of motor vehicles in December fell by 9.6% year-on-year to 1,107 (407 were electric vehicles). In 2023, number of traffic accidents climbed by 21.4% year-on-year to 13,563, with 8 persons killed and 4,729 persons injured. In December, there were 1,239 traffic accidents, which resulted in 1 death and 464 injuries.

In 2023, cross-border vehicular traffic totalled 7,308,239 trips, an increase of 93.0% year-on-year. Light automobile trips surged by 99.2% to 6,822,462, of which Macao single-plate vehicles travelling to and from Hengqin (1.32 million trips) rose by 52.9% and Macao vehicles to and from Hong Kong (0.35 million trips) jumped by 450%; besides, more than 1.1 million vehicles from Macao travelled between the city and mainland China under the "Macao Cars Going Northward" policy”. Meanwhile, gross weight of containerized cargo by land dropped by 14.0% year-on-year to 42,472 tonnes; cargo passing through the Checkpoint of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (39,889 tonnes) took up 93.9% of the total. In December, cross-border vehicular traffic (704,541 trips) hiked by 103.6% year-on-year, while gross weight of containerized cargo by land (5,613 tonnes) rose by 70.5%.

For the whole year of 2023, gross weight of port containerized cargo rose by 26.0% year-on-year to 197,093 tonnes; cargo being handled at the Ká-Hó Harbour (114,958 tonnes) increased by 78.4% whereas that being shipped through the Inner Harbour (82,135 tonnes) fell by 10.7%. In December, gross weight of port containerized cargo expanded by 19.2% year-on-year to 17,534 tonnes.

In 2023, arriving and departing commercial flights totalled 39,185 trips, a sharp rise of 283.9% year-on-year. Gross weight of air cargo went up by 24.2% year-on-year to 63,810 tonnes, of which gross weight of inward cargo (5,269 tonnes) and outward cargo (56,866 tonnes) grew by 9.9% and 23.8% respectively. In December, number of arriving and departing commercial flights soared by 262.0% year-on-year to 4,485 trips, while gross weight of air cargo (8,316 tonnes) swelled by 99.5%.

As at the end of December 2023, there were 87,520 fixed-line telephone subscribers, down by 5.8% year-on-year. Number of mobile phone subscribers increased by 13.3% year-on-year to 1,374,126; postpaid subscribers (1,000,449) and prepaid SIM card subscribers (373,677) rose by 8.1% and 30.0% respectively. Internet subscribers totalled 721,539 at end-2023, an increase of 3.0% year-on-year. The total duration of internet usage in 2023 grew by 0.9% year-on-year to 1.70 billion hours, whereas the duration of internet usage in December fell by 2.4% to 142 million hours.