UM launches Master of Arts in TESOL programme, providing English teachers with opportunities to advance their studies

MACAU, January 31 - The University of Macau (UM) will launch the Master of Arts (MA) in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL) programme in the 2024/2025 academic year. The programme aims to provide advanced training and learning opportunities for both pre-service and in-service English teachers in Macao, the Greater Bay Area, and beyond. Applications for the programme are now open. Individuals interested in English teaching are welcome to apply.

According to Yu Shulin, programme coordinator and associate professor at UM’s Faculty of Education, the MA in TESOL programme aims to equip students with advanced knowledge and theories in TESOL, as well as professional skills and cultural awareness essential for effective English teaching. Graduates will have access to a wide range of career opportunities in English language teaching, curriculum design and planning, and materials development and assessment. As the programme is practice-oriented, instead of a traditional research thesis, students are required to submit a project report that demonstrates their teaching practice and reflection abilities to fulfil the graduation criteria.

The MA in TESOL programme is a two-year programme. Integrating theoretical and practical knowledge of second/foreign language teaching and learning, the programme aims to cultivate reflective educators capable of designing and implementing effective English language teaching based on local and global contexts. Students will explore areas such as applied linguistics, curriculum design, intercultural communication, language testing and assessment, and English teaching pedagogy. They will also acquire expertise in teaching the four language skills (listening, speaking, reading, and writing) and will learn to apply innovative teaching strategies effectively. Additionally, they will gain the skills to evaluate language curricula, implement summative and formative assessments, and develop and adapt teaching resources by integrating theoretical and practical knowledge in English teaching, so as to meet the needs of students and local contexts.

The programme places significant emphasis on fostering critical and reflective thinking and practices among English teachers. Students will engage in professional development training and field-based practices with English educators from different regions. Through experiential learning, students will have the opportunity to learn from and be inspired by the English language professionals. Graduates will possess advanced TESOL knowledge, teaching expertise, practical experience, and the skills and mindset necessary to become independent, reflective, and innovative classroom-based researchers.

Applications for the MA in TESOL programme are now open. For online applications and admission guidelines, please visit the Graduate School website at https://grs.um.edu.mo/index.php/prospective-students/. For enquiries, please call 8822 4898 during office hours or email gradschool@um.edu.mo.