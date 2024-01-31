Experience the charm of traditional Portuguese music in Historic Centre of Macao Tickets for the “Fado Nights” concerts on sale from 1 February

MACAU, January 31 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the “Fado Nights” concerts will be held on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, from 1 to 24 March, from 7pm to 8pm, at the Dom Pedro V Theatre, featuring a total of 12 traditional fado performances. Tickets will be on sale through the Macau Ticketing Network, as well as Damai (Mainland China) and Cityline (Hong Kong) platform from 1 February.

Fado is the most representative traditional music in Portugal. Prominent Portuguese fado singers Tiago Correia and Bárbara Santos were invited to perform solo and also together in order to enrich the content of the concert. Tiago Correia is a talented fado singer, lyricist and composer. He began his musical career 14 years ago, and today, at the age of 26, he has released several albums and won several awards, and his talent and dedication are widely recognized. Bárbara Santos discovered her love for Fado from a young age. She perfected her talent at the Fado School and participated in well-known music competitions with remarkable results, being recognized as a new artist at the fado festival. In 2015, she joined the cast of the Lisbon Fado House Adega Machado, and became a resident fado singer. The voice of Bárbara Santos is captivating and unique, immersing the audience in the deep emotions of traditional fado.

“Fado Nights Concert” is conceived in a unique way. At dusk, before the show, the public can purchase and taste typical Portuguese snacks and drinks, while enjoying live music performances by local artists. These artists will perform light instrumental music themes on the Portuguese guitar, violin, saxophone, piano, traditional Chinese instrument-Yangqin, and more, allowing local citizens and tourists to enjoy Macau's unique atmosphere in a romantic and relaxing environment, and also learn a little more about the history of Fado at an Exhibition in the hall of mirrors.

Tickets for the “Fado Nights” concerts are on sale through the Macau Ticketing Network, as well as Damai (Mainland China) and Cityline (Hong Kong) platforms from 10am on 1 February, and are priced at MOP200. Holders of valid a Macao Resident Identity Card, Macao Teacher Card, full-time Student Card, Macao Senior Citizen Card or Disability Assessment Registration Card can enjoy a 20% discount through the Macau Ticketing Network. Ticket discounts are not available through Damai or Cityline platforms. Audience members can redeem one beverage by presenting their ticket. 24-hour ticketing hotline: 2855 5555; online ticketing: www.macauticket.com, www.damai.cn, and www.cityline.com. In addition, in order to encourage tourism industry operators to become ticketing partners and jointly promote Macao’s cultural tourism projects, IC continues to launch the “Tourism Industry Ticketing Cooperation and Promotion Scheme” and those who have successfully joined the scheme as a partner can purchase the concert tickets at a special price. For details of the scheme, please visit: https://www.icm.gov.mo/en/TourismIndustryTicketing. For more information about the programme, please visit www.icm.gov.mo/music/fado, IC’s WeChat official account “IC_Art_Macao”, “IC Art” page on Facebook, or Macao activities website “Enjoy Macao”.