CE tables three opinions for advancement of Cooperation Zone

MACAU, January 31 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, tabled three opinions during the 7th meeting of the Administrative Committee of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, held on Tuesday (30 January) at the Cooperation Zone site within Zhuhai.

Mr Ho, who is also a Director of the Cooperation Zone’s Administrative Committee, jointly chaired the meeting with fellow Director of the Cooperation Zone’s Administrative Committee and Governor of Guangdong Province, Mr Wang Weizhong.

During the meeting, the Administrative Committee reviewed the 2024 work report of the Cooperation Zone’s Executive Committee, and studied the aspirations relating to the policies recently published by the Central Government, including the Overall Development Plan for the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, and the Recommendations on the Special Measures to Relax Market Access in the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

Speaking during the meeting, Mr Ho noted that the Cooperation Zone had in the past year made good progress in the areas of institutional innovation, regulatory alignment, industry-related synergies, integration of issues relating to people’s livelihoods, and preparation for completion of the “second-tier” of the project (Cooperation Zone connecting the mainland).

Mr Ho called for further effort to tackle the remaining difficulties, and tabled three opinions.

First, it was important to remember the “original mission” and fulfil the responsibilities entrusted by the Central Government, and so demonstrate firm confidence in – and determination to complete – the first-phase goals set for the Cooperation Zone.

Second, it was essential to adhere to the principle of “seeking progress while maintaining stability” and solidly handle major tasks and priorities. The orderly and smooth closed operations of the “second-tier” should continue to be promoted, and all aspects of work and the supporting system construction should be completed in a high-quality way.

Third, it was important to remember the “top priority is to ensure high-quality development” and pragmatically create a new setting with diversified industries. Serving Macao and promoting its diversification is of utmost importance in the work of the Cooperation Zone. The Cooperation Zone should further align with Macao’s “1+4” industrial development strategy, accelerating the formulation of industrial development plans and implementation schemes.

The Chief Executive pointed out that this year marked the 3rd anniversary of the establishment of the Cooperation Zone. It would be a crucial year to assess the achievements of the first-phase goals of the development. All parties should work together to achieve the goals set out in the Overall Plan, and the Master Plan, for the Cooperation Zone.

In his remarks, Mr Wang noted this year marked the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, and the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland, as well as the 3rd anniversary of the establishment of the Cooperation Zone, thus making it a critical time for realising the first-phase goals set out in the Master Plan. He called for dedicated effort to implement the important instructions from General Secretary Xi Jinping, and to stick to the original intention to serve Macao’s appropriate economic diversification.

Mr Wang said there must be utmost effort to ensure the operations for the completion of the “second-tier”, in order to facilitate convenient and efficient movement of workers and a cross-boundary flow of resources. Effort should also be made to promote industrial integration, and to focus on the development of the four nascent industries, while exploring opportunities in artificial intelligence, low-altitude economy, and the attraction of a greater number of Macao residents, capital, and enterprises to help develop Hengqin. It was also important to: ensure the promotion of cooperation in projects relating to people’s livelihoods; accelerate the improvement of supporting facilities; deepen policy and mechanism coordination with Macao in areas such as social security, education, healthcare, and public services; and create innovation and entrepreneurship incubators for Macao’s young people. These efforts would help to create a liveable and business-friendly environment in line with that of Macao, added Mr Wang.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the Administrative Committee reviewed the Executive Committee’s 2024 investment project plan, and the indicator system for the Cooperation Zone to promote Macao’s appropriate economic diversification. Updates on the progress of the 2024 first-phase key goals of the Cooperation Zone, and a report on the implementation of comprehensive policy measures to accelerate the construction of the Cooperation Zone, were also discussed.