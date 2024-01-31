PetVivo Holdings, Inc. Announces Release of Clinical Study Results Involving Canine Tolerance to Intra-articular Injections of Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV & PETVW) (the “Company” or “PetVivo") an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals announced that the Company has released the results of a clinical study conducted by Inotiv, Inc., a world-renowned independent clinical research organization, which examined the safety of intra-articular injections of a collagen-elastin hydrogel microparticulate biomaterial (i.e. Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology) into the joints of dogs.



“We were pleased to have the release of the final results of this Spryng tolerance study as this data demonstrates the safety of this veterinary medical device when injected into the joints of dogs,” said John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. “We continue to strive to provide data demonstrating that Spryng is a viable tool to use in the management of joint related afflictions that thereby enhances the lives of companion animals and their owners.”

SPRYNG with OsteoCushion Technology is an intra-articular injectable veterinary medical device consisting of sterilized, extra-cellular matrix microparticles. The microparticles of Spryng have been found to adsorb onto the joint synovial lining of animals and subsequently integrate with the animal’s subsynovial tissue. Such action promotes the restoration of proper joint mechanics, thereby aiding in the management of noninfectious sources of joint pain such as joint instability, degenerative joint disease and osteoarthritis.

The data provided from the dogs enrolled in this study demonstrates the excellent safety profile of Spryng when injected IA into 40 joints (10 each, stifle, elbow, shoulder, hip) across 20 individual dogs. Use of Spryng was similar to a benign control (saline) in regard to incidences of lameness, joint swelling, or pain after IA injection, and post-injection outcomes were most often no different than pre-injection baseline measures. To view the Technical Bulleton discussing the tolerability study involving the intra-articular injection of Spryng in the joints of dogs, please visit the following:

https://static1 . squarespace.com/static/61957de31dee6645b91517fa/t/65b13e45c1cc7e519599bf9d/1706114629660/Spryng+Canine+Inotiv+Toler a nce+Tech+Bulletin_TPD-10_11-23_DIGITAL+%28002%29.pdf

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV & PETVW) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a robust pipeline of products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead product SPRYNG™ with OsteoCushion™ technology, a veterinarian-administered, intra-articular injection for the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale.

For more information about PetVivo Holdings, Inc. and our revolutionary product, Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology, please visit https://petvivo.com/ or http://sprynghealth.com .

