KL Software Technologies Builds Data-Driven, Bilingual Intranet for International Law Firm Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KL Software Technologies (KLST), a software and services provider of collaboration tools, announces the launch of a new data-driven, bilingual intranet using Microsoft SharePoint Online for the professionals at the international law firm Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP (Fasken). The firm’s robust intranet now offers all employees access to information that is professionally relevant to them, including company-wide news, events, financial dashboards, document management access, a firm directory and more. Mobile version was also created for professionals on the go.

With 10 offices in Canada, London and Johannesburg, and more than 2,100 lawyers and business professionals, Fasken needed a centralized digital platform to support its employees in navigating through their day. Fasken selected KLST because of the company’s breadth of expertise with SharePoint and their understanding of the unique needs of law firms and the applications they use.

“Overall, KLST’s approach aligned well with our firm’s requirements, giving us a comprehensive platform that caters to the specific needs of our lawyers, business professionals, practice groups and offices,” said Andrea Alliston, Partner, Knowledge and Practice Innovation. “By taking a secure data-driven approach, the new intranet aggregates data and content from multiple systems in a way that is personalized to the user depending on their role, location, practice and job function. This approach helps provide the one-stop-shop that many of our users have been asking for.”

KLST integrated it’s software product imDocShare on Fasken’s matter pages, which allows users to seamlessly access the firm’s iManage DMS content. Fasken’s new intranet also includes key productivity-enhancing features, such as:

Guided Search Bar – Users can quickly find specific information or resources from different data sources like client and matter, people, events, announcements, and policies.

Role-Based Homepage – Users immediately see relevant information for their specific responsibilities, including financial dashboards driven by PowerBI.

Client and Matter Information - Integration with various systems provides users with a consolidated view of client and matter information.

Firm Directory – Users can quickly find and contact other firm members and find useful, detailed information about them.

“Fasken’s comprehensive intranet setup enhances communication, collaboration, and information retrieval for their users,” said Ragav Jagannathan, President and CEO of KLST. “The firm now has a centralized hub where employees can stay informed, access relevant resources, and connect with their colleagues. The integration of translation services, PowerBI, third-party applications, and document management tools delivers a robust and tailored intranet that allows Fasken’s employees to be more productive every day, and their IT and KM teams to more efficiently manage the platform.”

About KLST

KL Software Technologies (“KLST”) specializes in building digital innovations that provide smooth, intuitive, and consistent user experience across smarter interfaces. With global delivery centers based out of the USA and India, KLST software+services offerings are focused on Enterprise Collaboration & Content, Hybrid Mobility, Cloud, Artificial Intelligence, and Augmented Reality. For more information, visit www.klstinc.com/whyklstforlegal.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for KLST

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651.528.9445