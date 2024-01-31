CymaBay Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investment Conferences

Submit Release
NEWARK, Calif., Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY), a biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference, February 7-8, in New York, NY, Raymond James & Associates’ 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference, March 4-6, in Orlando, Florida, and Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference, March 11-13, in Miami, Florida.

Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference
Date:   Wednesday, February 7th, 2024
Time:   1:00pm Eastern Time, Fireside Chat
Webcast:   http://ir.cymabay.com/events
     
Raymond James & Associates’ 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference
Date:   Tuesday, March 5th, 2024
Time:   2:50pm Eastern Time, Fireside Chat
Webcast:   http://ir.cymabay.com/events
     
Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference
Date:   Tuesday, March 12th, 2024
Time:   11:20am Eastern Time, Fireside Chat
Webcast:   http://ir.cymabay.com/events
     

About CymaBay
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of people with liver and other chronic diseases that have high unmet medical need. Our deep understanding of the underlying mechanisms of liver inflammation and fibrosis, and the unique targets that play a role in their progression, have helped us receive breakthrough therapy designation (U.S. Food and Drug Administration), Priority Medicines status (European Medicines Agency) and orphan drug status (U.S. and Europe) for seladelpar, a first-in-class investigational treatment for people with PBC. A new drug application for seladelpar was submitted to the FDA in December 2023. Our evidence-based decision-making and commitment to the highest quality standards reflect our relentless dedication to the people, families, and communities we serve. To learn more, visit www.cymabay.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

For additional information about CymaBay visit www.cymabay.com.

Public Relations Contact:                                    

Theresa Dolge
Evoke Kyne
(609) 915-2156
Theresa.Dolge@evokegroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:

PJ Kelleher
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
(617) 430-7579
pkelleher@LifeSciAdvisors.com


