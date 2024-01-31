Bionano to Participate in the BTIG Snowbird MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced that Erik Holmlin, PhD, Bionano’s president and chief executive officer, will participate in the BTIG Snowbird MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference, which will take place February 13-14, 2024.



Please contact your BTIG representative if you would like to schedule a virtual or in-person meeting with Bionano during the conference. For more information about the BTIG Snowbird MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference please refer to the BTIG website.

About Bionano

Bionano is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. The Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. The Company additionally offers nucleic acid extraction and purification solutions using proprietary isotachophoresis (ITP) technology. For more information, visit www.bionano.com, www.bionanolaboratories.com or www.purigenbio.com.

Bionano’s OGM products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

