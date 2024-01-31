Submit Release
Morris State Bancshares Announces Solid Earnings in 2023 and Increases Quarterly Dividend

DUBLIN, Ga., Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morris State Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: MBLU) (the “Company”), the parent of Morris Bank (the “Bank”), today reported its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. Year over year and quarter by quarter comparisons are included herewith.

On January 24, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per common share payable on or about March 15, 2024, to all shareholders of record as of February 15, 2024. This represents an increase of $0.02 per share, or 4.5%, from the quarterly dividend levels paid to shareholders in 2023.

“Morris Bank delivered another year of strong financial performance despite the Fed’s continued tighter monetary policy. We made net earnings of $19.3 million in 2023, compared to $21.1 million in 2022. As interest rates increased another 100 basis points during 2023, our cost of funds increased at a higher pace than our earning asset yields, causing our net interest margin (NIM) to compress 12 basis points. However, operationally we improved our core profitability as we generated earnings of $24.2 million before taxes and tax credit amortization expense compared to $22.3 million in 2022.” said Spence Mullis, Chairman and CEO. “At the bank level, we produced a 1.55% return on average assets and 12.25% return on average equity. This was while growing assets $5.8 million and total equity $13.2 million at the company level after distributing $3.7 million in dividends back to our shareholders. We continued our strategy of building cash reserves and plan to pay off a tranche of sub debt totaling $8.25 million when the debt’s window for payment opens on April 15th of this year. We plan to continue to build cash reserves during 2024 in order to pay off our remaining sub debt totaling $15.0 million when its window opens in July of 2025.”

Following is a summary of the quarterly and annual highlights:

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $6.5 million, compared to $4.5 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $6.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $2.81, compared to $2.12 for the third quarter of 2023 and $3.14 for the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Earnings before taxes for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $6.1 million, compared to $4.7 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $5.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Average cost of funds for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 192 basis points, compared to 169 basis points for the third quarter of 2023 and 77 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Return on average assets (annualized) at the bank level for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 1.84%, compared to 1.45% for the third quarter of 2023 and 2.03% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Full Year 2023 Highlights

  • Total assets remained level at $1.44 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $1.44 billion at December 31, 2022.
  • Earnings before taxes and tax credit amortization expense totaled $24.2 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $22.3 million at December 31, 2022.
  • Full year net income of $19.3 million in 2023, compared to $21.1 million in 2022.
  • Return on average assets at the bank level of 1.55% for the full year 2023, compared to 1.66% for 2022.
  • Diluted earnings per share of $9.14 in 2023, compared to $9.98 in 2022.
  • Total shareholders’ equity increased 8% or $13.2 million to $178.1 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $164.9 million at December 31, 2022.
  • Tangible book value per share of $78.97 at December 31, 2023, compared to $72.68 at December 31, 2022.
  • Net loans grew $11.2 million, or 1.08%, during 2023.
  • The Bank’s asset quality remains solid, ending the year with nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate of 0.58%, past due and nonaccrual loans of 0.65% and net charge offs to average loans of 0.01% for 2023.
  • Bank-level efficiency ratio of 57.51% in 2023, compared to 52.11% in 2022.

The Bank hired Jeremy Pritchard in December 2023 to serve in a newly created Chief Deposit Officer role. Mullis stated that “We are excited to bring someone onto the team with Jeremy’s experience and background, which includes overseeing a team of treasury sales professionals responsible for generating deposits across nine southeastern states, including Georgia, and serving on the NACHA Government Relations Board. We look forward to Jeremy leading commercial and retail deposit operation and treasury services for the Bank and are excited about him helping us in building further shareholder value through core deposit generation, strengthening the Bank’s sales culture, and ensuring consistency throughout the organization.”

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “will,” “would,” “could” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among others, the business and economic conditions; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses and any future acquisitions; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; ability to execute on planned expansion and organic growth; credit risk and concentrations associated with the Company’s loan portfolio; asset quality and loan charge-offs; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates management of the Company makes in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; lack of liquidity; impairment of investment securities, goodwill or other intangible assets; the Company’s risk management strategies; increased competition; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes; and increases in capital requirements. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.



MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
                     
Consolidating Balance Sheet
December 31, 2023
                     
                     
      December 31,   December 31,          
        2023       2022     Change   % Change  
      (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)          
  ASSETS                  
                     
  Cash and due from banks   $ 51,060,389     $ 49,302,788     $ 1,757,601     3.56 %  
  Federal funds sold     17,268,446       21,007,642       (3,739,196 )   -17.80 %  
  Total cash and cash equivalents     68,328,835       70,310,430       (1,981,595 )   -2.82 %  
                     
  Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks     100,000       100,000       --     0.00 %  
  Securities available for sale, at fair value     7,875,780       --       7,875,780     0.00 %  
  Securities held to maturity, at cost     240,205,635       259,677,508       (19,471,873 )   -7.50 %  
  Federal Home Loan Bank stock, restricted, at cost     1,029,600       1,578,400       (548,800 )   (34.77 %)  
                     
  Loans, net of unearned income     1,063,772,222       1,051,888,290       11,883,932     1.13 %  
  Less-allowance for loan losses     (14,291,923 )     (13,629,255 )     (662,668 )   4.86 %  
  Loans, net     1,049,480,299       1,038,259,035       11,221,264     1.08 %  
                     
  Bank premises and equipment, net     13,188,353       13,865,943       (677,590 )   -4.89 %  
  ROU assets for operating lease, net     1,126,156       1,529,545       (403,389 )   -26.37 %  
  Goodwill     9,361,704       9,361,704       --     0.00 %  
  Intangible assets, net     1,679,989       2,023,540       (343,551 )   -16.98 %  
  Other real estate and foreclosed assets     3,611,235       3,715,202       (103,967 )   -2.80 %  
  Accrued interest receivable     6,424,090       5,341,616       1,082,474     20.26 %  
  Cash surrender value of life insurance     14,711,623       14,333,544       378,079     2.64 %  
  Other assets     25,321,095       16,467,513       8,853,582     53.76 %  
        Total Assets   $ 1,442,444,394     $ 1,436,563,980     $ 5,880,414     0.41 %  
                     
                     
  LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                  
                     
  Deposits:                  
  Non-interest bearing   $ 316,224,444     $ 339,657,309     $ (23,432,865 )   -6.90 %  
  Interest bearing     909,976,336       876,009,017       33,967,319     3.88 %  
        1,226,200,780       1,215,666,326       10,534,454     0.87 %  
                     
  Other borrowed funds     27,151,283       48,826,681       (21,675,398 )   -44.39 %  
  Lease liability for operating lease     1,126,156       1,529,545       (403,389 )   -26.37 %  
  Accrued interest payable     1,059,226       143,899       915,327     636.09 %  
  Accrued expenses and other liabilities     8,773,430       5,461,126       3,312,304     60.65 %  
                     
  Total liabilities     1,264,310,875       1,271,627,577       (7,316,702 )   -0.58 %  
                     
  Shareholders' Equity:                  
  Common stock     2,179,210       2,169,557       9,653     0.44 %  
  Paid in capital surplus     42,177,860       41,302,572       875,288     2.12 %  
  Retained earnings     115,232,197       99,943,774       15,288,423     15.30 %  
  Current year earnings     19,332,490       21,108,630       (1,776,140 )   -8.41 %  
  Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     1,968,846       2,608,086       (639,240 )   -24.51 %  
  Treasury Stock, at cost 63,290 shares     (2,757,084 )     (2,196,216 )     (560,868 )   25.54 %  
        Total shareholders' equity     178,133,519       164,936,403       13,197,116     8.00 %  
                     
        Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity   $ 1,442,444,394     $ 1,436,563,980       5,880,414     0.41 %  
                     
                     



MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
                     
Consolidating Statement of Income
December 31, 2023
                     
                     
      December 31,   December 31,          
      2023   2022   Change   % Change  
      (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)          
  Interest and Dividend Income:                  
  Interest and fees on loans   $ 62,157,217   $ 52,930,545   $ 9,226,672     17.43 %  
  Interest income on securities     8,196,152     7,294,294     901,858     12.36 %  
  Income on federal funds sold     627,235     186,056     441,179     237.12 %  
  Income on time deposits held in other banks     1,214,072     807,990     406,082     50.26 %  
  Other interest and dividend income     255,689     460,924     (205,235 )   -44.53 %  
  Total interest and dividend income     72,450,365     61,679,809     10,770,556     17.46 %  
                     
  Interest Expense:                  
  Deposits     18,599,664     4,530,637     14,069,027     310.53 %  
  Interest on other borrowed funds     2,148,019     1,741,037     406,982     23.38 %  
  Interest on federal funds purchased     842     3,221     (2,379 )   -73.86 %  
  Total interest expense     20,748,525     6,274,895     14,473,630     230.66 %  
                     
  Net interest income before provision for loan losses     51,701,840     55,404,914     (3,703,074 )   -6.68 %  
  Less-provision for loan losses     450,475     5,100,000     (4,649,525 )   -91.17 %  
  Net interest income after provision for loan losses     51,251,365     50,304,914     946,451     1.88 %  
                     
  Noninterest Income:                  
  Service charges on deposit accounts     2,143,550     2,417,905     (274,355 )   -11.35 %  
  Other service charges, commisions and fees     1,589,747     1,512,194     77,553     5.13 %  
  Gain on sales of foreclosed assets     --     608,935     (608,935 )   -100.00 %  
  Gain on sales and calls of securities     --     --     --     --    
  Gain on sale of loans     --     --     --     --    
  Increase in CSV of life insurance     378,079     355,593     22,486     6.32 %  
  Other income     606,754     162,625     444,129     273.10 %  
  Total noninterest income     4,718,130     5,057,252     (339,122 )   -6.71 %  
                     
  Noninterest Expense:                  
  Salaries and employee benefits     17,414,685     18,532,771     (1,118,086 )   -6.03 %  
  Occupancy and equipment expenses, net     2,250,663     2,290,897     (40,234 )   -1.76 %  
  (Gain) Loss on sales of foreclosed assets and other real estate     321,783     --     321,783     0.00 %  
  Loss on sales of premises and equipment     54,269     201,009     (146,740 )   -73.00 %  
  Tax credit amortization expense     2,733,248     405,126     2,328,122     574.67 %  
  Other expenses     11,713,424     11,992,056     (278,632 )   -2.32 %  
  Total noninterest expense     34,488,072     33,421,859     1,066,213     3.19 %  
                     
  Income Before Income Taxes     21,481,423     21,940,307     (458,884 )   -2.09 %  
  Provision for income taxes     2,148,933     831,677     1,317,256     158.39 %  
                     
  Net Income   $ 19,332,490   $ 21,108,630     (1,776,140 )   -8.41 %  
                     
                     
  Earnings per common share:                  
  Basic   $ 9.14   $ 9.98     (0.84 )   -8.42 %  
  Diluted   $ 9.14   $ 9.98     (0.84 )   -8.42 %  
                     
                     



                                                                 MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.        
                                                             AND SUBSIDIARIES        
                           
                                                            Selected Financial Information        
         
                           
                           
     Year Ending   Quarter Ended
    December 31, December 31,   December 31,   September 30, June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
      2023     2022       2023       2023       2023       2023       2022  
  (Dollars in thousand, except per share data) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
                           
  Per Share Data                        
  Basic Earnings per Common Share $ 9.14   $ 9.98     $ 2.81     $ 2.12     $ 2.27     $ 1.94     $ 3.14  
  Diluted Earnings per Common Share   9.14     9.98       2.81       2.12       2.27       1.94       3.14  
  Dividends per Common Share   1.76     1.76       0.44       0.44       0.44       0.44       0.44  
  Book Value per Common Share   84.19     78.07       84.19       81.87       80.23       78.47       78.07  
  Tangible Book Value per Common Share   78.97     72.68       78.97       76.61       74.93       73.14       72.68  
                           
                           
  Average Diluted Shares Outstanding   2,116,078     2,114,934       2,116,078       2,116,186       2,118,681       2,112,019       2,116,521  
  End of Period Common Shares Outstanding   2,115,920     2,112,645       2,115,920       2,116,196       2,116,061       2,120,598       2,114,753  
                           
  Selected Balance Sheet Data (Bank Only)                        
  Net Loans   1,049,480     1,063,772       1,049,480       1,048,418       1,023,367       1,040,412       1,063,772  
  Non-Interest Bearing Deposits   315,953     339,785       315,953       336,698       339,177       346,232       339,785  
  Interest Bearing Demand Deposits   286,112     270,473       286,112       249,649       243,744       260,624       270,473  
  Savings & Money Market Deposits   393,139     444,170       393,139       401,234       422,048       441,911       444,170  
  Time Deposits   231,692     161,933       231,692       211,590       193,110       175,534       161,933  
                           
  Earnings Summary                        
  Net Interest Income   51,701     55,405       13,352       12,853       13,036       12,879       13,846  
  Provision for Credit Losses   450     5,100       242       (33 )     (141 )     383       600  
  Non-Interest Income   4,718     5,057       1,098       1,037       1,108       1,479       1,000  
  Non-Interest Expense   34,488     33,422       8,101       9,186       8,148       8,880       8,306  
  Earnings before Taxes   21,481     21,940       6,108       4,737       6,137       5,095       5,940  
  Income Taxes   2,149     832       (416 )     244       1,330       991       (704 )
  Net Income   19,332     21,109       6,524       4,493       4,807       4,104       6,644  
                           
  Annualized Performance Ratios (Bank Only)                        
  Return on Average Assets   1.55 %   1.66 %     1.84. %     1.45 %     1.60 %     1.33 %     2.03 %
  Return on Average Equity   12.25 %   13.45 %     14.11 %     11.37 %     12.79 %     10.64 %     15.90 %
  Equity/Assets   13.07 %   12.83 %     13.07 %     12.79 %     12.45 %     11.90 %     12.83 %
  Cost of Funds   1.57 %   0.38 %     1.92 %     1.69 %     1.47 %     1.18 %     0.77 %
  Net Interest Margin   3.98 %   4.11 %     3.97 %     3.94 %     4.04 %     3.98 %     4.13 %
  Efficiency Ratio   57.51 %   52.11 %     55.18 %     62.24 %     53.45 %     59.21 %     54.12 %
  Efficiency Ratio Net of Tax Credit Amortization Expense   52.99 %   51.20 %     50.90 %     56.25 %     49.41 %     55.40 %     52.66 %
  Nonperforming Assets to Total Loans and Other Real Estate   0.58 %   0.71 %     0.58 %     0.58 %     0.64 %     0.68 %     0.71 %
  Past Due and Nonaccural Loans Ratio   0.65 %   0.62 %     0.65 %     0.64 %     0.55 %     0.62 %     0.62 %
  Net Chargeoffs to Average Loans   0.01 %   0.35 %     0.01 %     0.02 %     0.02 %     -0.01 %     0.35 %
                           

 



 

 


CONTACT:
Morris State Bancshares
Chris Bond
Chief Financial Officer
478-272-5202 

