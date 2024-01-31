Phathom Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference

Submit Release
FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, announced today that members of the management team will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Company management will also participate in one-on-one meetings during the conference, which will run from February 7-8, 2024.

To access the live webcast and an archived recording of the event, visit the News & Events section of the Phathom website at https://investors.phathompharma.com/news-events/events-and-presentations. Recordings will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the meeting.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 
Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights in the U.S., Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a first-in-class potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB). For more information about Phathom, visit the Company’s website at www.phathompharma.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and X.

