MBX Biosciences to Participate in Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBX Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing Precision Endocrine Peptide™ (PEP™) therapeutics to treat an array of endocrine disorders, today announced that Kent Hawryluk, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the virtual Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference on Wednesday, February 14th, 2024, at 12:40 p.m. ET and the company will host one-on-one investor meetings during the conference.



About MBX Biosciences

MBX Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering Precision Endocrine Peptide™ (PEP™) therapeutic candidates to help people with endocrine disorders live fuller and healthier lives. MBX is advancing a pipeline of PEPs for clinically validated targets designed to deliver superior pharmaceutical properties and overcome key limitations of native peptide therapeutics. MBX’s pipeline includes its lead product candidate MBX 2109, in Phase 2 development for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism (HP), MBX 1416, in Phase 1 development for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH) and multiple discovery and pre-clinical candidates in development for the treatment of obesity. The company is supported by leading life science investors including Frazier Life Sciences, New Enterprise Associates, Norwest Venture Partners, OrbiMed, RA Capital Management and Wellington Management. MBX is based in Carmel, Indiana. To learn more, please visit the company website at www.mbxbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

