Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Alkindi, hydrocortisone, Date of authorisation: 09/02/2018, Revision: 9, Status: Authorised

Alkindi is a medicine for children (from birth to up to 18 years of age) whose adrenal glands cannot make enough of a hormone called cortisol.

Cortisol is needed to control many body processes (including inflammation and the control of sugar and mineral levels) and is sometimes referred to as the ‘stress hormone’ because it helps the body respond to stress. A lack of the hormone causes several symptoms, including weight loss, muscle weakness, tiredness and low blood pressure.

Alkindi is a ‘hybrid medicine’. This means that it is similar to a ‘reference medicine’ containing the same active substance (in this case Hydrocortisone Tablets Auden Mckenzie), but Alkindi is available in a different form (granules instead of tablets) and has been developed for children only.

Alkindi contains the active substance hydrocortisone.