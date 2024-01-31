Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,573 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,770 in the last 365 days.

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Alkindi, hydrocortisone, Date of authorisation: 09/02/2018, Revision: 9, Status: Authorised

Alkindi is a medicine for children (from birth to up to 18 years of age) whose adrenal glands cannot make enough of a hormone called cortisol.

Cortisol is needed to control many body processes (including inflammation and the control of sugar and mineral levels) and is sometimes referred to as the ‘stress hormone’ because it helps the body respond to stress. A lack of the hormone causes several symptoms, including weight loss, muscle weakness, tiredness and low blood pressure.

Alkindi is a ‘hybrid medicine’. This means that it is similar to a ‘reference medicine’ containing the same active substance (in this case Hydrocortisone Tablets Auden Mckenzie), but Alkindi is available in a different form (granules instead of tablets) and has been developed for children only.

Alkindi contains the active substance hydrocortisone.

You just read:

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Alkindi, hydrocortisone, Date of authorisation: 09/02/2018, Revision: 9, Status: Authorised

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more