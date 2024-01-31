Submit Release
Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Gencebok, caffeine citrate, Date of authorisation: 19/08/2020, Revision: 7, Status: Authorised

Studies on the benefits and risks of the active substance in the authorised use have already been carried out with the reference medicine, Peyona, and do not need to be repeated for Gencebok.

As for every medicine, the company provided studies on the quality of Gencebok. There was no need for ‘bioequivalence’ studies to investigate whether Gencebok is absorbed similarly to the reference medicine to produce the same level of the active substance in the blood. This is because Gencebok is given by infusion into a vein, so the active substance is delivered straight into the bloodstream.

There was also no need for bioequivalence studies for Gencebok when used by mouth. This is because the composition of Gencebok is very similar to that of the reference medicine, except for the strength, and both are expected to be absorbed in the same way when given by mouth.

