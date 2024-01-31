Submit Release
Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Thyrogen, thyrotropin alfa, Date of authorisation: 09/03/2000, Revision: 30, Status: Authorised

For thyroid tissue to be detected, it needs to be active, and this requires the presence of a hormone called thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH). However, patients who have had their thyroid gland removed receive medication (thyroid-hormone replacement therapy) that stops their production of TSH.

The active substance in Thyrogen, thyrotropin alfa, is a copy of TSH and is used to stimulate any remaining thyroid tissue in the body, including cancerous tissue. The presence of thyroid tissue can be checked by a blood test (showing that the thyroid protein thyroglobulin is being produced by any remaining thyroid tissue) or, if the patient has been given radioactive iodine, by a scan (showing that the remaining thyroid tissue is actively taking up the iodine).

Thyrogen can be used to eliminate remaining thyroid tissue when the patient is given higher doses of radioactive iodine. This is because Thyrogen will stimulate the cells in the tissue to take up the radioactive iodine, which then eliminates them.

Thyrotropin alfa is produced by a method known as ‘recombinant DNA technology’: it is made by a cell that has received a gene (DNA), which makes the cell able to produce the hormone.

