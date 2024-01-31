Sunglasses Market to Hit $18,164 Million By Value at Exponential CAGR of 4.2% Through 2027

Sunglasses Market

The polarized segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

In 2019, the U.S. was the most prominent market in North America, and is projected to reach $3,926 million by 2027” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report, "Sunglasses Market by Type, Design, Frame Material and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟏𝟔,𝟖𝟓𝟏 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟏𝟖,𝟏𝟔𝟒 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟐% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10721

Increase in consumer awareness regarding eyes protection along with rise in disposable income fuel the global sunglasses market significantly. Moreover, the growing demand for fashionable accessories among the global youth population is another notable factor responsible for fostering the growth of the sunglasses market during the forecasted period.

The sunglasses serve the consumer need for fashion with functionality. As a popular fashion accessory, the sunglasses have a huge demand among the global youth population. Increase in popularity of travel retail, prominence of e-commerce among the consumers, and exclusivity and premiumization drive the growth of the global sunglasses market. However, availability of counterfeit products and lack of penetration in lower-tier towns and cities hinder the market growth. On the other hand, introduction of augmented reality technology and innovations in designs present new opportunities in the coming years.

On the basis of type, the non-polarized segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $11,306.2 million in 2019, and is expected to sustain its significance during the forecast period. The non-polarized sunglasses consist of glass or plastic lenses and a frame holding the lenses. The non-polarized sunglasses reduce the overall intensity of the bright sunlight. A wide variety of non-polarized sunglasses are available depending upon the color of the lenses, design, materials used in the frames, and on-demand customization of the glasses. It is a popular choice of the consumers across the globe due its wide range of varieties and easy availability in both offline and online channels.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐀𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/e0f8da919b11c84ed4c4b7b72476ff0c

On the basis of design, the round segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $3,282.7 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $3,436.8 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. The round and aviator segments collectively accounted for around 36.5% market share in 2019. The cat eye and oval segments are expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period.

Region wise, North America dominated the sunglasses market in 2019, and is expected to sustain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The key factors driving the growth of the sunglasses market in the region are high purchasing capacity of majority of the population, high demand for luxury and superior quality products, and consumer awareness regarding vision care.

The key players include Essilor Luxottica SA, Safilo Group SpA, Fielmann AG, Marcolin Eyewear, De Rigo Vision Spa, Stylrite Optical Industries, Eyevan Inc., Loch, Randolph, and Eugenia Eyewear.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬:

○ The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

○ Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

○ In-depth analysis and the market size and segmentation assist to determine the prevailing sunglasses market opportunities.

○ The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the market.

○ The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the sunglasses industry.

𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10721

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• Mergers and acquisitions should be well-planned by identifying the best manufacturer.

• Sort new clients or possible partners into the demographic you’re looking for.

• Suitable for providing dependable and high-quality data and analysis to assist your internal and external presentations.

• Develop tactical initiatives by gaining a better grasp of the areas in which huge corporations can intervene.

• To increase and grow business potential and reach, develop and plan licencing and licencing strategies by finding possible partners with the most appealing projects.

• Recognize newcomers with potentially strong product portfolios and devise effective counter-strategies to acquire a competitive edge.

• To develop effective R&D strategies, gather information, analysis, and strategic insight from competitors.



𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 "𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

○ Asia-Pacific Eyewear Market registering a CAGR of 13.5% During the Forecast Period

○ Sneaker market is projected to reach $215.6 billion by 2031

○ Luxury Jewelry Market is projected to reach $40.19 billion by 2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/luxury-jewelry-market-A16918

○ Luxury Apparels Market is Projected to Reach $278,181.5 Million by 2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/luxury-apparels-market

○ Driving Vacation Market is projected to reach $513.3 billion

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/driving-vacation-market-A17517

○ Glamping Market is projected to reach $7.11 billion by 2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/glamping-market-A16856



What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research