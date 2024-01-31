Meso Numismatics Increases 2023 Sales By 50% Year Over Year and Announces 2024 Forecast and Outlook

LAS VEGAS, NV , Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Meso Numismatics, Inc. (“Meso Numismatics” or the “Company”) (MSSV), a regenerative medicine company, is pleased to announce that it closed its 2023 fiscal year with approximately $2.4 million in sales, a more than 50% increase over 2022 levels. Sales were derived from its 4 main channels, Training, Product sales, Equipment sales and Patient procedures. The Company expects to reach $5 million in revenues with approximately $1 million in operating profits (defined as gross profit less total operating expenses) for its fiscal year 2024. Although overall sales are expected to increase, the significant sales increase is expected to come from the patient procedure category as the Company’s Cancun based clinic starts to increase the total number of monthly patient procedures.

The Cancun clinic is currently active and is finalizing its full build out, which will double its footprint by the end of February. The clinic is also comprised of a lab where stem cell cultures can be produced. The Cancun clinic currently offers numerous procedures for multiple indications including: hormone replacement, autoimmune, neurodegenerative, osteoarthritis, cardiovascular, aesthetic/anti-aging, hair transplant, sports medicine, spinal cord injury, MS, and autism. The Company is in the process of building out a clinic in Dubai that will offer similar procedures to those in the Cancun location. The Dubai clinic is expected to be fully operational by the end of the second quarter of this year.

The Company plans to close on two additional locations for new clinics, one by the end of the third quarter and one by the end of the fourth quarter of this year. Both of these clinics are expected to be operational by the end of the second quarter of 2025.

The Company also has a collaboration with an Istanbul based clinic where the Company refers patients and receives patient referrals on various patient procedures.

The Company operates in the stem cell therapy market, which is expected to grow from $11.2 billion in 2022 to $31.4 billion by 2030 according to Precedence Research. The Company has also entered the exosome market, which is expected to grow from $250 million in 2022 to $3.2 billion by 2032 according to Global Market Insights.

The Company is actively collaborating with leading research institutions, universities, and industry experts to accelerate the development and commercialization of regenerative medical solutions. These partnerships create a collaborative ecosystem that fosters scientific excellence and ensures that the Company remains at the forefront of innovation, contributing to medical advancements and expanding its range of products. With a global vision, the Company is dedicated to making a positive impact on healthcare worldwide. The company is exploring opportunities to expand its reach and make its cutting-edge medical procedures accessible to patients across borders.

"We are thrilled to be at the forefront of regenerative medicine, bringing hope to patients and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in biotechnology. Our commitment to innovation and collaboration underscores our mission to make a lasting impact on the lives of individuals facing challenging medical conditions," said David Christensen, CEO and President of the Company.

The driving forces behind Global Stem Cells Group's strategy to increase revenue in 2024 involve a multifaceted approach within the rapidly expanding stem cell therapy market. As the wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, Global Stem Cells Group specializes in cutting-edge stem cell research collaborations and physician training. The key components contributing to revenue growth include:

Certified Training Courses for Physicians - Offering specialized and certified training courses to physicians, ensuring they are equipped with the latest knowledge and skills in stem cell therapies. The Company is internationally recognized as an expert in the field of stem cells and regenerative medicine.

Manufacturing and Sales of the Latest Technology, Supplies, and Equipment - Engaging in the production and sale of state-of-the-art technology, supplies, and equipment related to stem cell applications, catering to the needs of medical professionals in the field.

Research and Development of Clinical Protocols - Investing in research and development collaborations to create advanced clinical protocols for stem cell applications, enhancing the efficacy and safety of treatments.

Regenerative Medical Clinics - Cancun, Dubai, and Istanbul, Provide standardized regenerative medical treatments. These treatments cover a spectrum of health issues, including musculoskeletal disorders, autoimmune diseases, aesthetics, and anti-aging.

Franchising Network of Regenerative Medical Practitioners - Establishing a network of franchised regenerative medical practitioners, potentially increasing the geographical reach and accessibility of stem cell treatments. Currently 26 clinics in 21 countries carry the Company’s banner. This allows the Company to raise its global profile and branding and assist the company in bringing patients to its own clinics.

Turnkey Solutions for Stem Cell Processing Center Installation & Management - Offering comprehensive complete solutions for the installation and management of stem cell processing centers, providing a one-stop solution for practitioners entering the field.

By diversifying into these key areas Global Stem Cells Group aims to tap into various aspects of regenerative medicine, creating revenue streams through education, product sales, research, patient services, and strategic partnerships within the stem cell therapy market.

"We are excited to announce our significant growth across multiple channels, showcasing the strength and diversity of our business. The success in training, product sales, equipment sales, and patient procedures reflects our commitment to excellence in every facet of regenerative medicine," said Benito Novas, CEO and Founder of Global Stem Cells Group.

This press release should be read in conjunction with all of the Company’s filings on www.sec.gov

About Meso Numismatics: Meso Numismatics, Inc. is a regenerative medicine company offering diverse products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary Global Stem Cells Group. The Company currently has a network of 26 clinics in 21 countries that carry its banner and has its own clinic in Cancun and is currently building another one in Dubai. The Company distributes stem cells and other regenerative based cell lines and equipment internationally and also specializes in educating and training physicians in the area of regenerative medicine.

For more information on Global Stem Cells Group please visit: www.stemcellsgroup.com

Forward Looking Statements

Some information in this document constitutes forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements, such as the closing of the share exchange agreement. The words “plan”, "forecast", "anticipates", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "should", "believe", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements to differ from the future results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks, uncertainties and other factors are more fully discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to Lans Holdings Inc., herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by the above-mentioned cautionary statement. Lans Holdings Inc. disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this estimate, except as may be required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Investor.relations@mssvinc.com

Telephone: (800) 956-3935