Radiation Dose Management Market is Expected to Reach $654 Million | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radiation Dose Management market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $343 million in 2023 and is poised to reach $654 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth in this market is fueled by the increasing utilization of medical imaging modalities, rising incidence of chronic diseases, and government regulations regarding the radiation dose exposure. Furthermore, the upsurge in the installed base of radiology equipment, coupled with a increasing focus on interventional radiology and nuclear medicine, is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for industry players in radiation dose management throughout the forecast period.

Radiation Dose Management Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $343 million Estimated Value by 2028 $654 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product & Service, Modality, Mode of Deployment, Revenue Model, Application and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Growing focus on oncology and nuclear medicine Key Market Driver Growing concerns over radiation exposure

Based on product & service, the radiation dose management market is segmented into radiation dose management solutions and services. The solution segment is further subsegment into standalone solution and integrated solutions. In 2022, the standalone solution segment accounted for the largest share. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing focus on patient safety within medical imaging practices. As the global healthcare landscape continues to witness a surge in the prevalence of chronic diseases and an aging population, the demand for diagnostic imaging procedures, including X-rays and CT scans, is on the rise. This increased utilization of medical imaging modalities necessitates a strategic approach to managing radiation doses, balancing the imperative for accurate diagnoses with the equally crucial goal of minimizing radiation exposure.

On the basis of modality, the radiation dose management market is segmented into computed tomography (CT), radiography, mammography, fluoroscopy and interventional imaging, and nuclear medicine. In 2022, the computed tomography segment accounted for the largest share of the radiation dose management market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of CT examinations worldwide and the rising awareness of radiation dose exposure. Advancements in CT technology have expanded its applications, allowing for faster scan times, improved image quality, and reduced radiation doses per examination. In addition, healthcare professionals are placing greater emphasis on radiation dose management to ensure that the benefits of CT imaging are maximized while minimizing the potential risks associated with ionizing radiation.

Based on application, the radiation dose management market is segmented into oncology, cardiology, orthopaedic applications, dental and other applications. The oncology segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022. The increasing incidence of cancer continues to rise globally, driven by factors such as aging populations and lifestyle changes, the demand for oncology-related medical imaging has surged. Additionally, advancements in cancer treatment modalities, such as radiotherapy and targeted therapies, necessitate precise and frequent imaging for treatment planning and evaluation. Thus, the increased reliance on advanced imaging technologies in oncology has led to a parallel need for robust radiation dose management solutions.

By end user, the radiation dose management market is segmented into hospitals and healthcare system, ambulatory surgery centres, diagnostic and imaging centres and others. The hospital and healthcare system segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022. The, growing awareness about the benefits of early disease diagnosis, rising patient population, technological advancements in imaging modalities, and the increasing awareness of the harmful effects of radiation exposure are some of the major factors responsible for the high demand for radiation dose management solutions in hospitals.

The radiation dose management market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share of the radiation dose management market, followed by Europe. The large share of North America can be attributed to factors such as highly developed healthcare infrastructure with advanced medical facilities and a widespread adoption of cutting-edge technologies. In addition, region’s healthcare systems are also characterized by a high degree of digitization, including the integration of electronic health records (EHR) and sophisticated medical imaging equipment. This technological readiness facilitates the seamless implementation and utilization of radiation dose management solutions, contributing to their widespread adoption.

Radiation Dose Management market major players covered in the report, such as:

The study categorizes the Radiation Dose Management Market based on product & service, modality, mode of deployment, revenue model, application, end user at regional and global level.

Key Market Stakeholders:

Radiation dose management solution providers

Radiation dose management service providers

Imaging system providers

Academic research institutes

Government institutes

Market research and consulting firms

Venture capitalists and investors

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the global radiation dose management market on the basis of product & service, modality, mode of deployment, revenue-model, application, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall radiation dose management market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and to provide details of

the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four main regions, namely,

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments such as product launches, partnerships, and expansions in the radiation dose management market

To benchmark players within the market using the proprietary "Competitive Leadership Mapping" framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business and product strategy

