Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Mobile Phone Insurance Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the mobile phone insurance market size is predicted to reach $56.56 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%.

The growth in the mobile phone insurance market is due to the surge in the adoption of smartphones. North America region is expected to hold the largest mobile phone insurance market share. Major players in the mobile phone insurance market include Apple Inc., AT&T Inc., American International Group Inc., SoftBank Corp, Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, Orange S.A.

Mobile Phone Insurance Market Segments
• By Phone Type: Budget Phones, Mid And High-End Phones, Premium Smartphones
• By Coverage: Physical Damage, Internal Component Failure, Theft And Loss Protection, Virus And Data Protection, Other Coverages
• By Distribution Channel: Mobile Operators, Device OMEs (Original Equipment Manufacturer), Retailers, Online, Other Distribution Channels
• By End-User: Corporate, Personal
• By Geography: The global mobile phone insurance market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A mobile insurance policy provides protection against a variety of risks and harm to the phone. Mobile phone insurance is used to help the owner protect themselves from expensive repair costs when a mobile phone is damaged due to an accident.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Mobile Phone Insurance Market Characteristics
3. Mobile Phone Insurance Market Trends And Strategies
4. Mobile Phone Insurance Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Mobile Phone Insurance Market Size And Growth
……
27. Mobile Phone Insurance Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Mobile Phone Insurance Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

