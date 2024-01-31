Quarterly Activities Report

for the three months ended 31 December 2023

(figures are unaudited and in A$ except where stated)

December 2023 Quarter Highlights

During the quarter ending 31 December 2023 (December Quarter), Xanadu Mines Ltd (Xanadu or the Company) continued to execute its three horizon strategy making strong progress on the Kharmagtai Project (H1) Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) and associated exploration activities (H2), funded at Kharmagtai by US$35 million cash from the Joint Venture (JV or Khuiten JV) with Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. (Zijin). This progress included an important project milestone with the successful delivery of an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE or Resource) for Kharmagtai totalling 1.3Bt including 3.4Mt of Cu, 8.5Moz of Au1, representing an increase of approximately 15% contained copper and 9% contained gold metal and achieving targeted classification upgrade of >90% Indicated within the currently defined open pit volumes.

Deep discovery drilling continued to test for significant mineralisation below the existing Resource targeted using Xanadu’s Exploration Model which is based on geologic analogues such as Hugo Dummett and Cadia East, with drill hole KHDDH649 returning a broad intercept of low-grade mineralisation totalling 1080m @ 0.21% CuEq from 491m below The White Hill deposit. Shallow drilling also progressed testing known porphyry clusters outside the Resource extending the system and informing infrastructure planning.

The Company also completed the first tranche of a $4.3M equity placement2 to further fund its Horizon 2 and Horizon 3 strategy, including exploration at the Red Mountain Copper-Gold Project and new exploration project acquisition. Subsequent to the quarter, the Company announced entry into a new magmatic copper-nickel project Sant Tolgoi located in Western Mongolia.

Kharmagtai Resource3

Significant increase in Kharmagtai Resource to 1.3Bt containing 3.4Mt Cu and 8.5Moz Au representing a 15% increase in contained copper metal (Cu) and 9% increase in contained gold metal (Au).

representing a 15% increase in contained copper metal (Cu) and 9% increase in contained gold metal (Au). Material 25% increase in the higher-grade core from 100Mt @ 0.76% CuEq 4 to 125Mt @ 0.75% CuEq , at a 0.55% CuEq cut off. This is an important driver for early payback of Kharmagtai project capital.

, at a 0.55% CuEq cut off. This is an important driver for early payback of Kharmagtai project capital. Since 2021 Resource update 5 , the Company has completed 162 diamond drill holes for 58,259 metres.

, the Company has completed 162 diamond drill holes for 58,259 metres. 63% of the updated Resource is now classified in the higher confidence “indicated” category, demonstrating the robust nature of the deposit including >90% Indicated inside the pit shells defined in the scoping study.

Strong exploration upside remains, with mineralisation open to the east, west, south, and at depth.



Kharmagtai PFS

Infill drill program completed.

Sulphide (main orebody) metallurgical test-work advanced at ALS laboratories in Perth and TruTRC laboratories in Ulaanbaatar; results expected in Q1 CY2024.

Oxide metallurgical test-work in progress at MPS laboratories in Perth and at Zijin Research Labs in Xiamen, China, for assessment of leach technologies; results expected Q2 CY2024.

Water Reserve drilling and studies progressed with completion expected in Q2 CY2024.

Power Supply, Tailings Management, and Infrastructure studies progressing through trade-off phase; majority of work to be completed by Q1 CY2024.

Commenced studies for System Optimisation (Whittle Consulting), Mine Design (Mining Plus) and Process Engineering (DRA Global).

New core processing facility delivered and operational during the Quarter.

Kharmagtai PFS including Maiden Ore Reserve on-track for Q3 CY2024.

Extensional Drilling6

After the Quarter, extensional drilling at White Hill expands on recently identified higher-grade zone, located below the previous Scoping Study pit designs and outside the 2023 MRE, highlighting potential to expand the 2023 MRE and both grow and deepen the 2022 Scoping Study pit shells. KHDDH808 - 64.45m @ 0.74% CuEq (0.61% Cu & 0.74/t Au) from 516m, including 24.45m @ 1.41% CuEq (1.14% Cu & 0.53g/t Au) from 634m. KHDDH806 - 50m @ 0.73% CuEq (0.94% Cu & 0.25g/t Au) from 545m, including 22m @ 1.34% CuEq (2.10% Cu & 0.26g/t Au) from 549.

After the Quarter, step-out drilling at Golden Eagle returns grades higher than the 2023 MRE and extends mineralisation. KHDDH801 - 83.4m @ 0.8g/t AuEq (0.59g/t Au and 0.11% Cu) from 36.6m, including 29m @ 1.42 g/t AuEq (1.14g/t Au and 0.14% Cu) from 57m, including 14m @ 2.18g/t AuEq (1.9g/t Au and 0.14% Cu) from 60m.





Discovery Exploration7,8

New shallow discovery drilling intersects mineralisation across three largely unexplored porphyry clusters, including high-density stockwork, breccia and gold only mineralisation. KHDDH590 - 8m @ 1.59g/t Au from 289m, including 4m @ 3.04g.t Au from 291m at Cluster Two ( Figure 1 ). KHDDH622 - 15– @ 1.26% Cu from 127m, including 6m @ 2.97% Cu from 132m at Cluster Three ( Figure 1 ).

Deep diamond drillholes targeting mineralisation below White Hill, the largest deposit delineated to date at Kharmagtai, expands the mineralised system by over 600m. KHDDH649 – 1080m @ 0.21% CuEq from 491m.

Subsequent to the Quarter, deep drilling between Zaraa and Stockwork Hill encounters two broad zones of porphyry and tourmaline breccia style mineralisation between Stockwork Hill and Zaraa, potentially indicating the edges of a very large-scale Cu-Au System. 9

Shallow drilling at Cluster 2 extends mineralisation 800m along strike from the current MRE limit. Given proximity to the high-grade Stockwork Hill deposit, this extension could represent a mineralised porphyry stockwork offset. KHDDH786 – 144m @ 0.34% CuEq from 117m, including 12m @ 0.63% CuEq from 144m, and including 12.3m @ 0.54% CuEq from 168m.

Multiple new broad zones of gold-rich tourmaline breccia mineralisation delivered over a 2km strike, at Cluster 5.

Extensive discovery drilling continues with regular news flow to continue throughout 2023, focussed on extensions to known deposits and new porphyry copper gold systems.

Corporate

Completed first tranche of a $4.3M equity placement. 10 First tranche includes 62,996,490 Xanadu shares at $0.055 per share to professional and sophisticated investors (A$3.46M before costs). 11 Second tranche of 15,185,328 Xanadu shares at $0.055 per share to Zijin (A$0.84M before costs) subject to formal shareholder vote at Xanadu Extraordinary Meeting ( EGM ) scheduled for 6 February 2024. 12 , 13

After the Quarter, agreed a binding term sheet for Sant Tolgoi, a prospective, district-scale magmatic copper-nickel sulphide project, aligned to its Horizon 3 Strategy to build a portfolio of copper, gold & future facing mineral projects. 14

Kharmagtai PFS and Discovery Exploration funded by US$35M from the Khuiten JV with Zijin Mining Group 15 ; with US$11.7 million in cash on 31 December 2023.

; with US$11.7 million in cash on 31 December 2023. Xanadu is well-funded, with A$7.3 million in cash on 31 December 2023 and a continued slow burn rate as operator fees are paid by the Kharmagtai project.

Executive Chairman & Managing Director, Colin Moorhead, said: “During the December Quarter, Xanadu announced an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for our Kharmagtai Copper-Gold Project, which represents a major step for the PFS. The updated MRE meets our expectations by upgrading the resource classification of the mineralisation within previously defined pit shells to Indicated, and importantly it increased size of the higher-grade zones by 25% to 125Mt, a key factor driving Kharmagtai project economics. In parallel we effectively progressed other key aspects of the Kharmagtai PFS including metallurgy, infrastructure, tailings facility, water reserve and sterilisation drilling towards our Q3 CY2024 delivery date.

Our Kharmagtai our Horizon Two exploration program ran safely and effectively through the quarter, with positive results from both the shallow and deep exploration programs. The deep hole at White Hill demonstrates that system to extend at depth and will help our exploration team to vector towards higher grade mineralisation at depth. The shallow drilling has also extended known mineralisation laterally and also helps inform important infrastructure positioning for the PFS.

As a positive testament to our strategy and our team, Xanadu was able to raise $4.3M in a very challenging equity market. Pleasingly, this included proportional participation by Zijin, our largest shareholder, (subject to Xanadu shareholder approval at the upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting on 6 February). This will fund our Horizon 2 and Horizon 3 strategies, focused on new discovery and the acquisition of new exploration projects in Mongolia. The Company is planning to commence drilling in the Spring at our Red Mountain project and to commence some early work at Sant Tolgoi, an exciting new project recently announced subsequent to the quarter.

I look forward to updating the market about our Kharmagtai PFS and Discovery Exploration during the upcoming quarters.”

Strategic Horizon 1 – Kharmagtai Copper-Gold Project

During the December Quarter, the Company continued to aggressively progress both the PFS and Discovery Exploration at Kharmagtai Copper-Gold Project, which is funded by US$35 million from the JV with Zijin. Xanadu is operator of the joint venture during the PFS delivery period of 18 months, after which Zijin will become operator for final engineering, construction, and operations delivery.

Resource Update

An upgraded Resource was announced in December 2023, based on the infill drilling program completed in the September quarter.16 The updated Resource increases both the tonnes (+12%) and contained copper equivalent (CuEq) metal (+13%). This includes a +25% increase in the higher-grade component to >125Mt, which is expected to enhance project cashflows in the early years. Importantly for an infill program, it successfully delivered an upgrade of material within the pit shells to the higher confidence “Indicated” classification, demonstrating the robust nature of the deposit.

Xanadu engaged independent consultants, Spiers Geological Consultants (SGC), to prepare the updated Kharmagtai Resource. The Resource, effective 8 December 2023, incorporates drilling results from the past 24 months (including 162 holes for 58k metres of drilling) and is reported in accordance with the JORC Code 2012. It is the first update to the Resource announced on 8 December 2021.17

Table 1: Comparison 2023 vs 2021 Resource

Resource

Cutoff

(% CuEq)

Classification

Tonnes

(Mt)

Grades Contained Metal CuEq

(%) Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) CuEq

(Mlbs) CuEq

(kt) Cu

(kt) Au

(koz) 2023



0.20 (OC)

0.30 (UG)



Indicated 790 0.38 0.27 0.22 6,700 3,000 2,100 5,600 Inferred 460 0.37 0.27 0.19 3,800 1,700 1,300 2,800 2021



0.20 (OC)

0.30 (UG)



Indicated 450 0.40 0.28 0.25 4,100 1,900 1,300 3,700 Inferred 660 0.35 0.25 0.19 5,100 2,300 1,700 4,100

Notes: Figures may not sum due to rounding and significant figure do not imply an added level of precision.

The updated Resource block model will be used by Xanadu for subsequent studies within the Kharmagtai PFS, including system optimisation and economic trade-off studies in both mining and plant design.

PFS Deliverables & Schedule

The largest component of the Data Acquisition stage of the Kharmagtai PFS is completed, following infill drill program completion and recently announced new Resource. Remaining data acquisition work includes:

Final phases of primary sulphide metallurgical test-work.

Geometallurgical modelling to support mine and plant optimisation.

Oxide leach testwork, converting waste from the PEA into ore.

Water Reserve studies and drilling, which will recommence after winter.

Waste rock and tailings geochemistry.

Environmental and socioeconomic baseline studies.

The Trade-Off Options studies stage of the Kharmagtai PFS are now well underway to select a single go-forward option for each key areas of the mine. These include:

Tailings Storage Facility.

Power Supply.

Pit Scheduling.

Comminution Circuit.

Flotation Circuit.

Surface Infrastructure.

During Q1 CY2023 the emphasis of the project will shift towards studies including mine engineering and process engineering. The project remains on track for delivery of a PFS and Maiden Ore Reserve in Q3 CY2024.

Extensional Drilling

Subsequent to the quarter, assays were returned from extensional drilling18 at both White Hill and Golden Eagle.

Three drill holes were collared at White Hill, aiming to extend the recently discovered higher-grade core beneath the 2022 scoping study open pits (Figure 1). These intercepted the moderate grade halo (+0.3% CuEq) +350m shallower than expected and encountered two zones of higher grade (+1% CuEq) mineralisation.

Five drill holes have been collared at Golden Eagle designed to extend the new higher-grade gold zone (+1g/t Au) at Golden Eagle. These returned a broad zone of moderate grade gold with a higher-grade zone at the expected interval. Importantly, the grades encountered were higher than those in the new 2023 MRE19.





Figure 1: Kharmagtai copper-gold district showing defined mineral deposits and completed infill drill holes, deep exploration drill holes, and shallow exploration drill holes since the last announcement of drilling results20.

Strategic Horizon 2 – World Class Discovery

Shallow Discovery Exploration at Kharmagtai

Shallow exploration drilling at Kharmagtai targeted additional porphyry copper-gold deposits outside the currently defined MRE. This programme also serves to inform future infrastructure location decisions associated with the potential development of the Kharmagtai Project into a large-scale mining operation.

Through the December quarter, a total of 9,000m diamond drilling in forty-one shallow (200m) diamond drill holes was completed21 (Figure 2) since the last update to the shallow drilling program.22 Important outcomes for which follow-up drilling is being planned include:

Identified a broad zone of porphyry mineralisation above the Resource cut-off grade, including a cohesive zone greater than 0.6% CuEq mineralisation. This may represent a faulted offset to Stockwork Hill.

Encountered mineralised structures at Cluster Three near surface containing up to 1.3% Cu.

Defined a 2km long zone of gold-rich tourmaline breccia at Cluster Five.

Encountered broad zones of peripheral porphyry and tourmaline breccia mineralisation approximately 1km along strike from the Stockwork Hill Tourmaline Breccia.

Encountered a broad zone of shallow, low-grade porphyry mineralisation approximately 1.5km southwest of Golden Eagle where there is little drilling to date, suggesting the presence of a large-scale porphyry in this area.







Figure 2: Kharmagtai copper-gold district showing currently defined mineral deposits and planned and completed shallow exploration drill holes. Grey outlines are 2021 scoping study open pit designs and white dashed outlines define porphyry cluster target areas.

Deep Discovery Exploration at Kharmagtai

Existing geochemical, geological, and geophysical datasets point to known mineralisation at Kharmagtai as a shallow surface expression of a much larger porphyry system at depth (Figure 3). Deep drill holes have been designed to ensure that a potential high-grade, large-scale and deeper “Oyu Tolgoi” style deposit is discovered early in the PFS process, allowing optimal infrastructure decisions to be made, without sterilising what could be the major value driver at Kharmagtai (Figure 4).

Drilling in the December Quarter was designed to test for a large-scale high-grade extension beneath White Hill. KHDDH648 intercepted a very large (+1km) zone of porphyry mineralisation, expanding the White Hill mineralised system more than 600m down dip.23 This hole has provided the vectors required to target higher-grade mineralisation at depth. 3D geological modelling is underway to refine these vectors for further high priority drilling.

Subsequent to the Quarter, assays were returned for a single deep diamond drill hole was collared between Zaraa and Stockwork Hill, designed to test for a large-scale porphyry deposit. KHDDH779 encountered two broad zones of porphyry and tourmaline breccia style mineralisation between Stockwork Hill and Zaraa. This hole appears to have encountered the edges of a very large-scale Cu-Au System.



Figure 3: Long Sections through the Oyu Tolgoi Porphyry System and The Kharmagtai Porphyry System. Deep high-grade exploration drill program geochemical zonation points to much larger system beneath Kharmagtai.









Figure 4: Kharmagtai copper-gold district showing currently defined mineral deposits and planned deep exploration holes.

Red Mountain Exploration

No exploration activity was undertaken at Xanadu’s Red Mountain copper-gold project during the December 20023 Quarter. A key purpose of the December 2023 equity placement24 was to provide funds to re-commence this exploration in 2024. The 2024 Red Mountain exploration program will leverage significant targeting information generated from drilling, trenching and BoxScan in prior years and will be subject of a separate announcement.



Strategic Horizon 3 – Portfolio Growth

Subsequent to the Quarter, Xanadu announced a binding term sheet with STSM LLC (STSM) granting the right to earn up to 80% interest in two exploration licences XV-17774 (Oyut) and XV-21887 (Sant Tolgoi) located in the Zavkhan Province of Western Mongolia (Figure 5)25. These two licenses make up the Sant Tolgoi Project, which is considered highly prospective for discovery of new magmatic intrusion-related Copper-Nickel sulphide systems.

The Sant Tolgoi project hosts multiple shallow copper-nickel targets over several kilometres of strike and is well aligned to Xanadu’s Horizon 3 Strategy to build a portfolio future facing metals projects. Detailed mapping, geochemistry and geophysics is planned to start in March 2024.





Figure 5: Sant Tolgoi Cu-Ni project is located in the Zavkhan Province approximately 1,100 km west of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Project to located close to established infrastructure.

March 2024 Quarter Planned Activities

Key activities planned during the quarter ending 31 March 2023 (March Quarter) include:

Strategic Horizon 1 – Kharmagtai PFS Follow-up drilling for Kharmagtai PFS primarily focused on sterilisation and geotechnical. Water reserve geophysics, modelling and drilling. System Optimisation Trade-Off Studies for Process Plant, Mine Design & Scheduling Convergent Power Studies Infrastructure and Tailings Storage Facility design work Completion of sulphide metallurgical testing Initial findings from oxide leach tests

Strategic Horizon 2 - Discovery Kharmagtai Shallow and Deep Discovery Exploration drilling programmes. Commence a Red Mountain exploration plan.

Strategic Horizon 3 – Portfolio Expansion Continue evaluating new battery metals project opportunities in Mongolia.





Results of Operations

50% Ownership of Khuiten Metals Pte Ltd1 100%

Ownership Quarter Ended 31 Dec

2023

$’000 30 Sep

2023

$’000 30 Jun

2023

$’000 31 Mar

2023

$’000 31 Dec

2022

$’000 JV: Gross Exploration Expenditurea Kharmagtai 7,334 10,515 8,360 1,850 402 Drill metresb,c

13,053 29,388 28,032 6,111 - Gross Exploration Expenditure Red Mountain 54 90 32 29 261 Drill metresb,c

- - - -

- Exploration expenditures capitalised 54d 90d 32d 29d 663 Corporate general and administration 1,437 1,365 2,712e 1,267 1,095 Less JV Operator Overhead recovery (891)f (970)f (1,001)f - Net Corporate general and administration 546 395 1,712 1,267 The Company issued new shares in its subsidiary Khuiten Metals Pte Ltd (Khuiten) on 10 March 2023 as part of the Zijin Strategic Partnership for consideration of US$35M. This transaction reduces the Company’s shareholding from 100% to 50% in Khuiten, and in effect loss of majority control. All quarterly results for 2023 above are presented on the basis of the treatment of the investment of Khuiten as a 50% JV under the equity accounting method (i.e., the Khuiten operational results are not included on consolidation). The prior period quarters have not been restated. Reflects invoiced metres paid during the quarter under drilling contract. Physical metres drilled during the quarter may vary due to invoice timing. Excludes horizontal trenching metres. Excludes Kharmagtai JV Gross exploration expenditure no longer consolidated in the Company’s results. Includes success fee of AUD$753k paid to Jefferies in April 2023 following completion of Khuiten JV with Zijin. As operator of Khuiten JV, the operator overheads are recoverable in accordance with the Shareholders Joint Venture Agreement.

Financial

Capital Structure

On 31 December 2023, the Company had 1,700,820,681 fully paid ordinary shares and 121,860,000 options over ordinary shares on issue, and approximately A$7.3 million in cash. This total of ordinary shares excludes the Tranche 2 placement to Zijin which remains subject to shareholder approval at the EGM scheduled on 6 February 2024 (see below). The Khuiten JV, which controls the Kharmagtai project, had US$11.7 million in cash available to progress the Kharmagtai PFS and exploration.

Equity Placement

Xanadu announced an A$4.3 million equity placement (before costs) on 20 November 2023 to provide funding for its strategic Horizons 2 and 3, as well as working capital.26 This was well supported by both domestic and international institutions and included proportionate participation by Zijin, Xanadu’s largest shareholder. The placement was offered across two tranches to eligible and sophisticated investors, comprising 78,181,818 fully paid ordinary shares in Xanadu at an issue price of $0.055 each:

First tranche, being the issue of 62,996,490 New Shares to raise A$3.36 million, is unconditional and was issued pursuant to the Company’s existing placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1.

Second tranche, being the proposed subscription of 15,185,328 New Shares by Xanadu’s major shareholder Zijin for A$0.84 million, is subject to formal documentation and approval by Australia Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) and Xanadu shareholder approval.

Bell Potter Securities Limited acted as Lead Manager and Ord Minnett acted as Co-Manager to the Placement.

An EGM is scheduled on 6 February 2024 to seek the necessary Xanadu shareholder approvals.27

Table 1. Drill hole details from the quarter (KH prefix = Kharmagtai, OU prefix = Red Mountain, excludes drill holes completed in the prior quarter).

Hole ID Prospect East North RL Azimuth (°) Inc (°) Depth (m) KHDDH684 Golden Eagle 595224 4876746 1270 359 -60 341.0 KHDDH685 Golden Eagle 595226 4876847 1269 360 -60 325.0 KHDDH700 Golden Eagle 595598 4876901 1269 0 -60 267.0 KHDDH701 Golden Eagle 595597 4877002 1268 0 -60 220.0 KHDDH718 Zephyr 595397 4877445 1267 0 -60 360.5 KHDDH721 Zephyr 595523 4877497 1266 0 -60 405.5 KHDDH723 Zephyr 595649 4877663 1266 0 -60 369.5 KHDDH736 Zephyr 595524 4877596 1265 0 -60 314.0 KHDDH745 Zephyr 595774 4877744 1270 0 -60 385.0 KHDDH779 Exploration 593999 4876523 1285 0 -70 2132.7 KHDDH794 Exploration 597193 4876330 1275 0 -60 200.0 KHDDH795 Exploration 594260 4875729 1285 315 -60 498.4 KHDDH796 Exploration 595818 4874725 1292 315 -60 93.0 KHDDH797 Exploration 596531 4875896 1282 315 -60 200.0 KHDDH798 Exploration 594900 4875664 1278 315 -60 200.0 KHDDH799 Exploration 591077 4874898 1326 315 -60 200.0 KHDDH800 Exploration 590011 4874691 1347 315 -60 201.0 KHDDH801 Golden Eagle 595277 4876894 1269 0 -60 288.5 KHDDH802 Golden Eagle 595332 4876839 1270 0 -60 285.5 KHDDH803 Golden Eagle 595401 4876841 1269 0 -60 291.0 KHDDH804 Golden Eagle 595328 4876942 1269 0 -60 279.5 KHDDH805 Golden Eagle 595399 4876919 1269 0 -60 279.6 KHDDH806 White Hill 592393 4877472 1293 180 -70 848.3 KHDDH807 White Hill 591788 4876469 1317 0 -60 1212.7 KHDDH808 White Hill 591959 4876661 1310 0 -60 1188.6 KHDDH809 Pechko 597845 4877219 1265 0 -70 1200.0 KHDDH810 Altan Shand 591291 4878056 1296 318 -60 444.6 KHDDH811 White Hill 591099 4877967 1296 315 -60 450.8 KHDDH812 White Hill 591328 4878186 1291 318 -60 230.0



Table 2. Significant drill results from the quarter (KH prefix = Kharmagtai, OU prefix = Red Mountain)

Hole ID Prospect From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Cu (%) eCu (%) eAu (g/t) KHDDH684 Golden Eagle 49 248 199 0.15 0.09 0.17 0.34 including 186 220 34 0.33 0.17 0.34 0.67 and 282.5 341 58.5 0.09 0.16 0.20 0.39 KHDDH685 Golden Eagle 34 325 291 0.22 0.14 0.25 0.49 including 70 74 4 1.26 0.14 0.78 1.53 including 124 133.6 9.6 0.18 0.16 0.25 0.50 including 144.95 240 95.05 0.35 0.16 0.34 0.66 KHDDH686 Golden Eagle 38 267.6 229.6 0.25 0.13 0.25 0.50 including 50 66 16 0.60 0.11 0.42 0.82 including 94 102 8 0.41 0.15 0.36 0.71 including 122 148 26 0.33 0.17 0.34 0.66 including 176 202 26 0.40 0.14 0.35 0.69 KHDDH687 Golden Eagle 37 73 36 0.12 0.11 0.17 0.33 KHDDH688 Golden Eagle 36 144 108 0.33 0.11 0.28 0.54 including 100 142 42 0.53 0.15 0.42 0.82 including 122 132.9 10.9 0.72 0.25 0.61 1.20 and 156 216 60 0.16 0.05 0.14 0.27 KHDDH689 Golden Eagle 35.26 300 264.74 0.20 0.13 0.23 0.45 including 55 65 10 0.38 0.12 0.32 0.62 including 131 139 8 0.39 0.17 0.37 0.73 including 181 185 4 0.36 0.18 0.36 0.71 including 234 252 18 0.34 0.19 0.37 0.72 KHDDH690 Golden Eagle 43 200 157 0.28 0.12 0.27 0.52 including 53 93 40 0.31 0.14 0.30 0.58 including 103 136 33 0.38 0.16 0.35 0.69 KHDDH691 Golden Eagle 37.7 243 205.3 0.44 0.14 0.36 0.71 including 48.3 80 31.7 0.49 0.12 0.37 0.73 including 96 127 31 1.21 0.24 0.86 1.68 including 96 175 79 0.71 0.20 0.56 1.09 including 100 104 4 2.58 0.52 1.84 3.60 including 119 125 6 2.58 0.49 1.81 3.55 including 185 189 4 0.32 0.14 0.31 0.60 including 221 231 10 0.34 0.12 0.30 0.58 and 277 289 12 0.05 0.06 0.08 0.16 KHDDH692 Golden Eagle 36 121 85 0.21 0.10 0.21 0.41 including 80 107.1 27.1 0.35 0.15 0.32 0.63 KHDDH693 Golden Eagle 36 175 139 0.20 0.11 0.21 0.41 including 161 173 12 0.24 0.17 0.30 0.58 KHDDH694 Golden Eagle 45 68 23 0.09 0.06 0.10 0.20 and 86 124 38 0.12 0.05 0.11 0.21 KHDDH695 Golden Eagle 39 228.6 189.6 0.30 0.12 0.28 0.54 including 43 63 20 0.49 0.11 0.36 0.71 including 125 153 28 0.34 0.15 0.32 0.62 including 163 215 52 0.37 0.15 0.34 0.67 KHDDH696 Golden Eagle 41.9 192.5 150.6 0.23 0.10 0.21 0.42 including 48 76 28 0.49 0.15 0.39 0.77 including 86 90 4 0.37 0.13 0.32 0.62 including 144 148 4 0.50 0.17 0.43 0.84 including 174 178 4 0.52 0.13 0.40 0.78 KHDDH697 Golden Eagle 38.7 116 77.3 0.18 0.09 0.18 0.36 including 40 70 30 0.30 0.13 0.29 0.56 KHDDH698 Golden Eagle 31 243 212 0.32 0.13 0.29 0.57 including 35 43 8 0.53 0.08 0.35 0.68 including 67 90.75 23.75 0.44 0.18 0.40 0.79 including 117 154 37 0.48 0.17 0.42 0.82 including 176 188 12 0.32 0.19 0.35 0.68 including 198 222 24 0.32 0.17 0.34 0.66 and 253 275 22 0.14 0.14 0.21 0.41 KHDDH699 Golden Eagle 36 50 14 0.21 0.04 0.14 0.28 KHDDH700 Golden Eagle 43.5 196 152.5 0.22 0.09 0.20 0.39 including 96 106 10 0.35 0.14 0.32 0.63 including 168 182 14 0.59 0.15 0.46 0.89 including 172 176 4 1.10 0.24 0.80 1.56 KHDDH701 Golden Eagle 40.25 123 82.75 0.16 0.09 0.18 0.34 including 42 46 4 0.46 0.16 0.39 0.76 KHDDH702 Golden Eagle 41.2 201 159.8 0.25 0.12 0.25 0.48 including 45 69 24 0.47 0.13 0.37 0.73 including 129 145 16 0.30 0.14 0.29 0.58 and 213 219 6 0.10 0.02 0.07 0.14 KHDDH703 Zephyr 14.75 18.8 4.05 0.33 0.00 0.17 0.34 KHDDH704 Zephyr No significant intercepts KHDDH705 Zephyr 14 42 28 0.28 0.03 0.18 0.35 and 58 64 6 0.40 0.05 0.25 0.50 and 78 86 8 0.11 0.02 0.08 0.15 KHDDH706 Zephyr No significant intercepts KHDDH707 Zephyr 23.9 74 50.1 0.19 0.04 0.14 0.27 including 48 64 16 0.47 0.04 0.28 0.55 KHDDH708 Zephyr 40.3 157 116.7 0.18 0.09 0.18 0.35 including 52 58 6 0.49 0.09 0.34 0.66 and 171 187.1 16.1 0.26 0.04 0.17 0.33 and 223 227.2 4.2 0.50 0.03 0.29 0.56 KHDDH709 Zephyr 16 20 4 0.22 0.00 0.12 0.23 and 51 58 7 0.20 0.03 0.14 0.27 KHDDH710 Zephyr No significant intercepts KHDDH711 Zephyr 32 100 68 0.09 0.10 0.15 0.29 KHDDH712 Zephyr 19 28 9 0.14 0.02 0.09 0.17 and 41.9 57.6 15.7 0.42 0.02 0.24 0.46 and 121 132 11 0.05 0.05 0.07 0.14 KHDDH713 Zephyr 18.5 56 37.5 0.25 0.08 0.20 0.40 including 40 48 8 0.74 0.16 0.54 1.06 and 76 107.2 31.2 0.14 0.06 0.13 0.26 and 129 140.7 11.7 0.14 0.06 0.13 0.26 and 152 189.4 37.4 0.17 0.07 0.15 0.30 KHDDH714 Zephyr 30 38 8 0.19 0.02 0.12 0.23 and 48 52 4 0.31 0.03 0.18 0.35 and 113 121 8 0.27 0.01 0.15 0.29 and 135 142 7 0.22 0.01 0.12 0.24 KHDDH715 Zephyr No significant intercepts KHDDH716 Zephyr 15.9 75 59.1 0.09 0.10 0.14 0.28 KHDDH717 Zephyr 16.2 235 218.8 0.20 0.13 0.23 0.45 including 47 73 26 0.46 0.24 0.47 0.93 including 138 144 6 0.27 0.17 0.31 0.60 including 205 223 18 0.21 0.22 0.33 0.64 KHDDH718 Zephyr 49 67 18 0.25 0.04 0.16 0.32 and 149 153 4 0.19 0.05 0.14 0.28 and 171 356 185 0.21 0.12 0.22 0.44 including 211 215 4 0.42 0.17 0.38 0.75 including 265 276 11 0.86 0.16 0.60 1.17 including 269.5 276 6.5 1.29 0.15 0.81 1.59 including 304 338 34 0.33 0.20 0.37 0.72 KHDDH719 Zephyr 45 49 4 0.19 0.04 0.14 0.27 and 91 160 69 0.13 0.07 0.13 0.26 KHDDH720 Zephyr 38 62 24 0.16 0.09 0.17 0.33 KHDDH721 Zephyr 104 120 16 0.16 0.05 0.13 0.25 and 139.5 336.9 197.4 0.13 0.16 0.23 0.45 including 166 172 6 0.10 0.30 0.35 0.68 including 193 221 28 0.15 0.26 0.34 0.66 including 273 311 38 0.19 0.21 0.31 0.60 including 327 336 9 0.24 0.17 0.29 0.57 and 347 395 48 0.11 0.14 0.19 0.38 including 369 389 20 0.11 0.21 0.27 0.52 KHDDH722 Zephyr 23.2 144 120.8 0.26 0.18 0.32 0.62 including 23.2 87 63.8 0.44 0.25 0.47 0.93 including 25 45 20 0.89 0.25 0.70 1.37 including 65 76.8 11.8 0.36 0.42 0.60 1.18 KHDDH723 Zephyr 43 246 203 0.18 0.16 0.25 0.50 including 83 103 20 0.13 0.33 0.39 0.77 including 121 129 8 0.14 0.22 0.29 0.57 including 141 149 8 0.31 0.30 0.45 0.89 including 163 189 26 0.23 0.18 0.30 0.59 including 199 219 20 0.55 0.16 0.44 0.85 including 201 211 10 0.89 0.16 0.62 1.21 including 232.7 242.3 9.6 0.23 0.09 0.20 0.40 and 268 272 4 0.10 0.07 0.12 0.24 and 312 316 4 0.16 0.05 0.13 0.25 KHDDH724 Zephyr 13.6 118.5 104.9 0.21 0.16 0.27 0.52 including 13.6 66 52.4 0.35 0.19 0.36 0.71 including 26 38 12 0.31 0.34 0.50 0.97 and 165 188 23 0.22 0.05 0.16 0.32 KHDDH725 Zephyr No significant intercepts KHDDH731 Zephyr 59 65 6 0.22 0.03 0.14 0.28 and 89 101 12 0.22 0.03 0.14 0.27 KHDDH732 Zephyr 21.6 62 40.4 0.10 0.12 0.17 0.34 and 74 200 126 0.13 0.22 0.29 0.57 including 74 88 14 0.23 0.20 0.32 0.63 including 98 108.2 10.2 0.23 0.25 0.37 0.72 including 119.4 171 51.6 0.12 0.29 0.35 0.69 KHDDH736 Zephyr 48 54 6 0.07 0.08 0.12 0.23 and 68 264 196 0.25 0.12 0.25 0.48 including 128 163.8 35.8 0.33 0.17 0.34 0.67 including 184.2 211 26.8 1.00 0.16 0.68 1.32 including 184.2 188.9 4.7 1.23 0.37 1.00 1.96 including 200 209 9 1.77 0.17 1.07 2.10 KHDDH740 Zephyr 31.2 59 27.8 0.04 0.10 0.12 0.23 KHDDH745 Zephyr 38.8 104.9 66.1 0.10 0.21 0.26 0.51 including 60 80 20 0.13 0.27 0.33 0.65 and 171 179.2 8.2 0.16 0.06 0.15 0.29 and 242 256 14 0.25 0.03 0.16 0.31 including 242 252 10 0.32 0.03 0.20 0.38 and 270 351 81 0.14 0.09 0.17 0.33 including 270 277.3 7.3 0.53 0.07 0.34 0.66 including 293 299 6 0.22 0.21 0.32 0.62 KHDDH752 Zephyr 27.5 40 12.5 0.08 0.03 0.07 0.15 and 111.1 118 6.9 0.07 0.07 0.10 0.20 and 142 210 68 0.08 0.19 0.23 0.45 including 156 160 4 0.29 0.24 0.39 0.76 including 202 208 6 0.08 0.28 0.32 0.62 KHDDH761 Exploration 39.5 141 101.5 0.19 0.06 0.16 0.30 including 80 88 8 0.32 0.08 0.24 0.47 including 98 106 8 0.61 0.07 0.38 0.74 and 151 161 10 0.12 0.06 0.12 0.24 and 175 225 50 0.11 0.09 0.14 0.28 and 235 239 4 0.17 0.20 0.29 0.56 and 261 267.5 6.5 0.37 0.16 0.35 0.69 and 277 293.85 16.85 0.23 0.10 0.22 0.43 and 316 337.5 21.5 0.22 0.07 0.18 0.35 including 324 334 10 0.28 0.09 0.24 0.46 KHDDH762 Exploration 43 96.3 53.3 0.21 0.07 0.17 0.34 and 113.1 178.2 65.1 0.28 0.06 0.20 0.39 including 129 145 16 0.44 0.07 0.30 0.58 KHDDH763 Exploration 173 179 6 0.21 0.01 0.12 0.23 KHDDH764 Exploration 56.9 67 10.1 0.27 0.11 0.25 0.48 including 56.9 63 6.1 0.35 0.14 0.32 0.63 and 129 139 10 0.50 0.06 0.31 0.61 including 135 139 4 0.80 0.07 0.48 0.93 and 149.25 194 44.75 0.21 0.09 0.20 0.39 including 169 177 8 0.53 0.21 0.48 0.94 KHDDH765 Exploration 144 150.5 6.5 0.29 0.12 0.27 0.52 KHDDH766 Exploration No significant intercepts KHDDH767 Exploration No significant intercepts KHDDH768 Exploration No significant intercepts KHDDH769 Exploration No significant intercepts KHDDH770 Exploration 42 48 6 0.31 0.03 0.19 0.38 and 70 84 14 0.03 0.12 0.14 0.27 and 94 148 54 0.06 0.10 0.13 0.25 and 181 194 13 0.07 0.05 0.08 0.16 KHDDH771 Exploration 39 65.5 26.5 0.30 0.04 0.19 0.38 and 76 86.9 10.9 0.18 0.06 0.15 0.29 and 108 123.4 15.4 0.13 0.12 0.18 0.35 KHDDH772 Exploration 41.3 51 9.7 0.19 0.05 0.15 0.29 KHDDH773 Exploration No significant intercepts KHDDH774 Exploration 92.2 107 14.8 0.44 0.01 0.23 0.46 KHDDH775 Exploration No significant intercepts KHDDH776 Exploration No significant intercepts KHDDH777 Exploration No significant intercepts KHDDH778 Exploration No significant intercepts KHDDH779 Exploration 66 78 12 0.13 0.08 0.14 0.28 and 320 326 6 0.35 0.13 0.31 0.60 and 499 505 6 0.01 0.11 0.11 0.22 and 557 577 20 0.09 0.12 0.16 0.32 and 587 595 8 0.02 0.11 0.12 0.23 and 611 621 10 0.02 0.08 0.09 0.18 and 661 673 12 0.04 0.08 0.11 0.21 and 782 788 6 0.06 0.07 0.10 0.19 and 810 820 10 0.05 0.07 0.10 0.19 and 874 1118 244 0.03 0.13 0.15 0.29 including 980 984 4 0.09 0.28 0.33 0.64 including 1087 1098 11 0.05 0.19 0.22 0.42 and 1132 1430 298 0.07 0.13 0.17 0.33 including 1253.65 1263 9.35 0.06 0.23 0.26 0.51 including 1362 1367 5 1.11 0.32 0.89 1.73 and 1442 1486 44 0.06 0.08 0.11 0.22 and 1496 1517 21 0.01 0.09 0.10 0.19 and 1577 1585 8 0.16 0.15 0.23 0.44 and 1649 1658 9 0.02 0.04 0.05 0.10 and 1724 1730 6 0.03 0.15 0.17 0.33 and 1756 1831 75 0.07 0.08 0.11 0.22 and 1885 1930.8 45.8 0.05 0.10 0.13 0.25 including 1925 1930.8 5.8 0.08 0.24 0.28 0.55 and 1940 2050 110 0.08 0.18 0.22 0.44 including 1996 2014.4 18.4 0.13 0.37 0.44 0.85 including 2036 2050 14 0.16 0.22 0.30 0.59 and 2068 2078.1 10.1 0.04 0.09 0.11 0.22 KHDDH780 Exploration No significant intercepts KHDDH781 Exploration No significant intercepts KHDDH782 Exploration No significant intercepts KHDDH783 Exploration 29 68 39 0.06 0.08 0.11 0.22 and 88 144 56 0.08 0.15 0.19 0.37 including 106 110 4 0.20 0.44 0.54 1.05 and 194 211 17 0.06 0.08 0.11 0.22 KHDDH784 Exploration 224 228 4 0.19 0.09 0.18 0.36 and 274 279.6 5.6 0.12 0.08 0.14 0.27 KHDDH785 Exploration No significant intercepts KHDDH786 Exploration 41 45 4 0.64 0.01 0.34 0.66 and 79 87 8 0.24 0.00 0.13 0.25 and 117 261 144 0.18 0.25 0.34 0.67 including 127 225 98 0.22 0.30 0.41 0.81 including 144 156 12 0.31 0.47 0.63 1.23 including 168 180.3 12.3 0.28 0.40 0.54 1.05 KHDDH787 Exploration 22 38 16 0.14 0.12 0.19 0.37 including 32 38 6 0.27 0.26 0.40 0.78 and 56 70 14 0.10 0.13 0.18 0.35 and 86 95 9 0.05 0.12 0.14 0.28 and 128 138 10 0.12 0.06 0.13 0.25 and 188 199 11 0.07 0.07 0.11 0.21 KHDDH788 Exploration 141 145 4 0.18 0.03 0.12 0.23 KHDDH789 Exploration 80 85 5 0.18 0.05 0.14 0.27 and 271 275 4 0.18 0.05 0.14 0.27 KHDDH790 Exploration 112 134 22 0.06 0.04 0.07 0.13 KHDDH791 Exploration 132 136 4 0.03 0.11 0.13 0.25 and 146 152 6 0.12 0.09 0.15 0.29 KHDDH792 Exploration 24 30 6 0.03 0.14 0.15 0.30 and 123 130.9 7.9 0.04 0.07 0.09 0.18 and 172 184 12 0.05 0.07 0.10 0.19 and 204 214 10 0.07 0.07 0.11 0.22 KHDDH793 Exploration 51 63 12 0.05 0.07 0.10 0.19 and 106 126 20 0.15 0.25 0.33 0.64 including 110 124 14 0.13 0.32 0.39 0.76 and 138 158 20 0.10 0.08 0.13 0.26 KHDDH794 Exploration No significant intercepts KHDDH795 Exploration 68 94 26 0.03 0.07 0.09 0.17 and 141 151 10 0.11 0.11 0.17 0.33 and 194.1 294 99.9 0.22 0.08 0.19 0.37 including 262 279.5 17.5 0.32 0.11 0.27 0.54 and 308 330 22 0.13 0.06 0.13 0.25 and 340 435 95 0.17 0.07 0.16 0.31 including 382 388 6 0.35 0.17 0.35 0.68 including 404.5 410.8 6.3 0.14 0.10 0.18 0.34 and 491 495 4 0.17 0.06 0.15 0.30 KHDDH796 Exploration No significant intercepts KHDDH797 Exploration 161 165 4 0.48 0.02 0.26 0.51 KHDDH798 Exploration 14 28 14 0.09 0.09 0.13 0.26 and 134 154 20 0.04 0.13 0.15 0.29 KHDDH799 Exploration No significant intercepts KHDDH800 Exploration No significant intercepts KHDDH801 Golden Eagle 36.6 120 83.4 0.59 0.11 0.41 0.80 including 57 86 29 1.14 0.14 0.73 1.42 including 60 74 14 1.90 0.14 1.11 2.18 including 106 114.2 8.2 0.46 0.12 0.35 0.69 and 140 288.5 148.5 0.29 0.12 0.26 0.51 including 201 209 8 0.33 0.15 0.32 0.62 including 244 264 20 0.72 0.18 0.55 1.07 KHDDH802 Golden Eagle 35.5 285.5 250 0.37 0.12 0.31 0.60 including 84 180 96 0.55 0.14 0.41 0.81 including 206 212 6 0.41 0.11 0.32 0.63 including 232 252 20 0.39 0.15 0.35 0.68 KHDDH803 Golden Eagle 36.8 244 207.2 0.20 0.11 0.21 0.42 including 88 98 10 0.29 0.16 0.30 0.59 including 170 200 30 0.34 0.12 0.30 0.58 and 254 270.2 16.2 0.07 0.06 0.10 0.19 KHDDH804 Golden Eagle 38.1 88 49.9 0.40 0.10 0.30 0.59 including 38.9 58.8 19.9 0.61 0.16 0.47 0.92 and 99.25 277 177.75 0.23 0.11 0.23 0.44 including 113.8 178 64.2 0.42 0.14 0.35 0.69 including 236 244.6 8.6 0.25 0.15 0.27 0.54 KHDDH805 Golden Eagle 41.6 195 153.4 0.43 0.13 0.35 0.68 including 44 111 67 0.67 0.15 0.50 0.97 including 54 62 8 1.34 0.18 0.87 1.70 including 54 60 6 1.43 0.18 0.91 1.78 including 77 91 14 0.81 0.21 0.62 1.22 including 127 133 6 0.37 0.15 0.34 0.66 and 267 278 11 0.06 0.05 0.08 0.15 KHDDH806 White Hill 2 146 144 0.06 0.13 0.16 0.32 and 156 443.4 287.4 0.07 0.18 0.21 0.41 including 386 443.4 57.4 0.15 0.29 0.36 0.71 and 545 595 50 0.94 0.25 0.73 1.42 including 549 571 22 2.10 0.26 1.34 2.62 and 779 821 42 0.03 0.22 0.24 0.46 including 781 790 9 0.05 0.53 0.56 1.09 KHDDH807 White Hill 295 353 58 0.04 0.09 0.11 0.22 and 367 425 58 0.04 0.12 0.14 0.27 including 381 385 4 0.09 0.36 0.40 0.79 and 435 994.7 559.7 0.07 0.23 0.27 0.53 including 457 477 20 0.09 0.19 0.23 0.46 including 487 499 12 0.11 0.31 0.36 0.71 including 512 524 12 0.10 0.26 0.31 0.61 including 546 555.4 9.4 0.13 0.26 0.33 0.65 including 685 712 27 0.05 0.26 0.28 0.55 including 734 747 13 0.08 0.33 0.37 0.72 including 761 983 222 0.10 0.31 0.36 0.70 including 834 838 4 0.22 0.55 0.66 1.28 and 1004 1198 194 0.06 0.19 0.22 0.42 including 1034 1090 56 0.10 0.25 0.30 0.59 including 1180 1184 4 0.08 0.43 0.46 0.91 KHDDH808 White Hill 238 242 4 0.05 0.18 0.20 0.39 and 282.5 319 36.5 0.07 0.15 0.18 0.36 including 305 311 6 0.09 0.32 0.36 0.70 and 333 580.45 247.45 0.11 0.29 0.35 0.68 including 341 346 5 0.07 0.24 0.27 0.53 including 465 500 35 0.09 0.31 0.36 0.70 including 516 580.45 64.45 0.26 0.61 0.74 1.44 including 556 580.45 24.45 0.53 1.14 1.41 2.75 including 558 571.8 13.8 0.70 1.64 1.99 3.90 and 608 626 18 0.19 0.05 0.14 0.28 including 620 624 4 0.50 0.05 0.31 0.60 and 644 652 8 0.19 0.03 0.12 0.24 and 664 672 8 0.10 0.15 0.20 0.39 and 750 1085 335 0.08 0.25 0.30 0.58 including 751.7 891 139.3 0.12 0.38 0.44 0.86 including 786 796 10 0.13 0.54 0.61 1.19 including 812 818 6 0.27 0.85 0.99 1.94 including 918 926 8 0.08 0.26 0.30 0.59 including 958 962 4 0.08 0.29 0.33 0.65 including 980 989 9 0.22 0.22 0.33 0.64 including 1028.8 1035 6.2 0.12 0.50 0.56 1.10 and 1115 1127 12 0.03 0.12 0.14 0.27 and 1142 1172 30 0.02 0.11 0.12 0.24 and 1182 1186 4 0.02 0.13 0.14 0.27 KHDDH809 Assays pending KHDDH810 Assays pending KHDDH811 Assays pending KHDDH812 Assays pending



APPENDIX 2: STATEMENTS AND DISCLAIMERS

MINERAL RESOURCES AND ORE RESERVES REPORTING REQUIREMENTS

The JORC Code, 2012 sets out minimum standards, recommendations and guidelines for Public Reporting in Australasia of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. The Information contained in this Announcement has been presented in accordance with the JORC Code, 2012.

MINERAL RESOURCES AND ORE RESERVES

Mineral Resource Estimates for Kharmagtai were updated during the December Quarter – please refer to the relevant ASX/TSX Announcement for details.28 There are no reported Ore Reserves.

MINING ACTIVITIES

There were no mine production or development activities during the December 2023 Quarter.

LIST OF TENEMENTS

Xanadu held licenses for the following tenements during the December 2023 Quarter. No new farm-in or farm-out agreements were entered into during the Quarter. A term sheet was signed subsequent to the quarter for a new farm-in agreement at Sant Tolgoi29.

Project Name

Tenement Name

Beneficial Ownership Location Start of Quarter End of Quarter Red Mountain



Red Mountain 100% 100% Mongolia, Dornogobi province, Saikhandulaan soum Kharmagtai Kharmagtai



38.25%30 38.25% Mongolia, Umnugobi province, Tsogttsetsii soum Sant Tolgoi Sant Tolgoi, Oyut 0% 0%31 Mongolia, Zavkhan Province



COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENTS

The information in this announcement that relates to Mineral Resources is based on information compiled by Mr Robert Spiers, who is responsible for the Mineral Resource Estimate. Mr Spiers is a full time Principal Geologist employed by Spiers Geological Consultants (SGC) and is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. He has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity he is undertaking to qualify as the Qualified Person as defined in the CIM Guidelines and National Instrument 43-101 and as a Competent Person under JORC Code, 2012. Mr Spiers consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in this announcement that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled by Dr Andrew Stewart, who is responsible for the exploration data, comments on exploration target sizes, QA/QC and geological interpretation and information. Australasian Institute of Geoscientists and is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists, has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity he is undertaking to qualify as the Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code, 2012 and the National Instrument 43-101. Dr Stewart consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

RELATED PARTIES

As set out in section 6.1 of the attached Appendix 5B, Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report, payments made to related parties and their associates was approx. $252,000 in the December 2023 Quarter. The amounts relate to salary, superannuation and bonus payments to Directors; legal fees paid to HopgoodGanim Lawyers (a company associated with Xanadu Non-Executive Director Michele Muscillo) for legal services; rent paid to Xanadu Executive Director Ganbayar Lkhagvasuren in relation to Xanadu’s Ulaanbaatar office; and rent fees paid to Colin Moorhead & Associates (a company associated with Xanadu’s Executive Chairman and Managing Director, Colin Moorhead) in relation to a share of Xanadu’s Melbourne office.

COPPER EQUIVALENT CALCULATIONS

The copper equivalent (eCu, CuEq) calculation represents the total metal value for each metal, multiplied by the conversion factor, summed and expressed in equivalent copper percentage with a metallurgical recovery factor applied.

Copper equivalent grade values were calculated using the formula: CuEq = Cu + Au * 0.60049 * 0.86667.

Where Cu - copper grade (%); Au - gold grade (g/t); 0.60049 - conversion factor (gold to copper); 0.86667 - relative recovery of gold to copper (86.67%).

The copper equivalent formula was based on the following parameters (prices are in USD): Copper price 3.4 $/lb; Gold price 1400 $/oz; Copper recovery 90%; Gold recovery 78%; Relative recovery of gold to copper = 78% / 90% = 86.67%.

FORWARD‐LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this Announcement, including information as to the future financial or operating performance of Xanadu and its projects may also include statements which are ‘forward‐looking statements’ that may include, amongst other things, statements regarding targets, estimates and assumptions in respect of mineral reserves and mineral resources and anticipated grades and recovery rates, production and prices, recovery costs and results, capital expenditures and are or may be based on assumptions and estimates related to future technical, economic, market, political, social and other conditions. These ‘forward-looking statements’ are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Xanadu, are inherently subject to significant technical, business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results reflected in such forward‐looking statements.

Xanadu disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to any forward‐looking statements, whether a result of new information, future events, circumstances or results or otherwise after the date of this Announcement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, other than required by the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and the Listing Rules of the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). The words ‘believe’, ‘expect’, ‘anticipate’, ‘indicate’, ‘contemplate’, ‘target’, ‘plan’, ‘intends’, ‘continue’, ‘budget’, ‘estimate’, ‘may’, ‘will’, ‘schedule’ and similar expressions identify forward‐looking statements.

All ‘forward‐looking statements’ made in this Announcement are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements. Investors are cautioned that ‘forward‐looking statements’ are not guarantee of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on ‘forward‐looking statements’ due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

For further information, please visit the Xanadu Mines web site www.xanadumines.com.

DESIGNATED FOREIGN ISSUER (TSX)

For TSX reporting purposes, the Company is a “designated foreign issuer”, as such term is defined in National Instrument 71-102 – Continuous Disclosure and Other Exemptions Relating to Foreign Issuers (“NI 71-102”). As such, the Company is exempt from certain reporting requirements imposed on reporting issuers in Canada. The Company is subject to the foreign regulatory requirements of ASX, which is a “foreign regulatory authority” (as defined in NI 71-102). Generally, the Company will comply with Canadian ongoing reporting requirements if it complies with the regulatory requirements of ASX and files any documents required to be filed with or furnished to ASX on SEDAR.

The Company continues to be listed on the TSX and to be a ‘reporting issuer’ in the Province of Ontario, Canada. The Company also continues to be a ‘designated foreign issuer’, as defined in National Instrument 71-102 – Continuous Disclosure and Other Exemptions Relating to Foreign Issuers of the Canadian Securities Administrators. As such, the Company is not subject to the same ongoing reporting requirements as most other reporting issuers in Canada. Generally, the Company will be in compliance with Canadian ongoing reporting requirements if it complies with the Australia Securities & Investments Commission in its capacity as the competent authority and the applicable laws of Australia and files on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com any documents required to be filed or furnished pursuant to the Australian Rules.

The Company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange. It is a “designated foreign issuer” as defined in National Instrument 71-102–Continuous Disclosure and Other Exemptions Relating to Foreign Issuers and is subject to the regulatory requirements of the Australian Securities & Investments Commission and the Australian Securities Exchange.

The Company has determined that as at the beginning of the financial year 1 January 2023, it is a “designated foreign issuer” as defined in National Instrument 71-102 – Continuous Disclosure and other Exemptions Relating to Foreign Issuers (“NI 71-102”) and subject to the foreign regulatory requirements of ASX, a market operated by the Australian Stock Exchange. Accordingly, the Company is able to rely on certain exemptions from the continuous disclosure obligations imposed under Canadian securities legislation as permitted under NI 71-102.

As a Foreign Issuer, the Company will not be providing further Quarterly Updates to the TSX until such time the foreign issue exemption no longer applies.

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity

quarterly cash flow report

Name of entity Xanadu Mines Ltd ABN Quarter ended (“current quarter”) 92 114 249 026 31 December 2023





Consolidated statement of cash flows Current quarter

$A’000 Year to date

(9 months)

$A’000 1. Cash flows from operating activities -



-



1.1 Receipts from customers 1.2 Payments for -



-



(a) exploration & evaluation (b) development - - (c) production - - (d) staff costs (518 ) (2,346 ) (e) administration and corporate costs (893 ) (4,056 ) 1.3 Dividends received (see note 3) - - 1.4 Interest received - - 1.5 Interest and other costs of finance paid (8 ) 40 1.6 Income taxes paid - - 1.7 Government grants and tax incentives - - 1.8 Other (provide details if material)



Operator overhead received from Joint Venture



1,032



3,003 1.9 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (387 ) (3,439 ) 2. Cash flows from investing activities -







-







2.1 Payments to acquire or for: (a) entities (b) tenements - - (c) property, plant and equipment (61 ) (68 ) (d) exploration & evaluation (156 ) (306 ) (e) investments 0 (288 ) (f) other non-current assets - - 2.2 Proceeds from the disposal of: -



-



(a) entities (b) tenements - - (c) property, plant and equipment - - (d) investments - - (e) other non-current assets - - 2.3 Cash flows from loans to other entities - - 2.4 Dividends received (see note 3) - - 2.5 Other (provide details if material) - - 2.6 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (217 ) (662 ) 3. Cash flows from financing activities 3,116



11,412



3.1 Proceeds from issues of equity securities (excluding convertible debt securities) 3.2 Proceeds from issue of convertible debt securities - - 3.3 Proceeds from exercise of options - - 3.4 Transaction costs related to issues of equity securities or convertible debt securities - - 3.5 Proceeds from borrowings - - 3.6 Repayment of borrowings (131)- (131 ) 3.7 Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings - (75 ) 3.8 Dividends paid - - 3.9 Other (provide details if material) - - 3.10 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities 2,985 11,206





4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period 4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 4,762 118 4.2 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above) (387 ) (3,439 ) 4.3 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above) (217 ) (662 ) 4.4 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10 above) 2,985 11,206 4.5 Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held 175 95 4.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 7,318 7,318





5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts Current quarter

$A’000 Previous quarter

$A’000 5.1 Bank balances 5,318 4,762 5.2 Call deposits 2,000 - 5.3 Bank overdrafts - - 5.4 Other (provide details) - - 5.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter (should equal item 4.6 above) 7,318 54,762





6. Payments to related parties of the entity and their associates Current quarter

$A'000 6.1 Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates included in item 1 252 6.2 Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates included in item 2 - Note: if any amounts are shown in items 6.1 or 6.2, your quarterly activity report must include a description of, and an explanation for, such payments.





7. Financing facilities

Note: the term “facility’ includes all forms of financing arrangements available to the entity.



Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity. Total facility amount at quarter end

$A’000 Amount drawn at quarter end

$A’000 7.1 Loan facilities - - 7.2 Credit standby arrangements - - 7.3 Other (please specify) - - 7.4 Total financing facilities - - 7.5 Unused financing facilities available at quarter end - 7.6



Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well.





8. Estimated cash available for future operating activities $A’000 8.1 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9) (387 ) 8.2 (Payments for exploration & evaluation classified as investing activities) (item 2.1(d)) (156 ) 8.3 Total relevant outgoings (item 8.1 + item 8.2) (543 ) 8.4 Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (item 4.6) 7,318 8.5 Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (item 7.5) - 8.6 Total available funding (item 8.4 + item 8.5) 7,318 8.7



Estimated quarters of funding available (item 8.6 divided by item 8.3) 13.48 Note: if the entity has reported positive relevant outgoings (i.e., a net cash inflow) in item 8.3, answer item 8.7 as “N/A”. Otherwise, a figure for the estimated quarters of funding available must be included in item 8.7. 8.8 If item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions: 8.8.1 Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not? Answer:

N/A 8.8.2 Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful? Answer:

N/A 8.8.3 Does the entity expect to be able to continue its operations and to meet its business objectives and, if so, on what basis? Answer:

N/A Note: where item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, all of questions 8.8.1, 8.8.2 and 8.8.3 above must be answered.



Compliance statement

1 This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.

2 This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

Date: 31 January 2024

Authorised by: the Board

(Name of body or officer authorising release – see note 4)

Notes

1. This quarterly cash flow report and the accompanying activity report provide a basis for informing the market about the entity’s activities for the past quarter, how they have been financed and the effect this has had on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information over and above the minimum required under the Listing Rules is encouraged to do so.

2. If this quarterly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.

3. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.

4. If this report has been authorised for release to the market by your board of directors, you can insert here: “By the board”. If it has been authorised for release to the market by a committee of your board of directors, you can insert here: “By the [name of board committee – e.g., Audit and Risk Committee]”. If it has been authorised for release to the market by a disclosure committee, you can insert here: “By the Disclosure Committee”.

5. If this report has been authorised for release to the market by your board of directors and you wish to hold yourself out as complying with recommendation 4.2 of the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations, the board should have received a declaration from its CEO and CFO that, in their opinion, the financial records of the entity have been properly maintained, that this report complies with the appropriate accounting standards and gives a true and fair view of the cash flows of the entity, and that their opinion has been formed on the basis of a sound system of risk management and internal control which is operating effectively.

____________________________________________________________________________________________

