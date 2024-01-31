Tri Pointe Homes Named to 2024 List of Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™

The recognition, as ranked by industry peers and based on corporate reputation and performance, comes as the national homebuilder celebrates its 15th year as a company

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National homebuilder Tri Pointe Homes® (NYSE: TPH) today announced that it has been named to the 2024 list of Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ for the first time. Revealed annually, the list highlights the most respected and reputable global organizations as ranked by industry peers.



“We are deeply honored to be recognized by Fortune alongside some of the world’s largest and most well-respected companies,” said Tri Pointe Homes CEO Doug Bauer. “This recognition comes as we enter our 15th year as a company and is a testament to our exceptional management teams who, over the years, have helped us grow into one of the largest and most respected premium lifestyle homebuilding companies in the country. We believe our guiding principles, which are based on prioritizing innovation both in how we approach creating homes and communities as well as how we operate as a people-first company, have been key to attracting and retaining top talent and facilitating our strategic growth. Tri Pointe Homes’ inclusion on this prestigious list is an honor that recognizes the passionate culture we are so proud of and that the entire Tri Pointe Homes team demonstrates on a daily basis by tirelessly serving our customers and the larger communities in which we operate.”

The Fortune World's Most Admired Companies ™ list is the definitive report card on corporate reputation, based on feedback from executives, directors and analysts. Since 1997, global organizational consulting firm Korn Ferry has collaborated with Fortune to identify, select, and rank the world's most admired companies while spotlighting those business practices that make each company highly regarded by its industry peers. Executives are asked to rate organizations within an industry based on specific criteria, choosing the top ten companies they admired most. To compile the rankings, corporate reputation and performance were measured against nine key attributes – including quality of products or services, innovativeness, financial soundness, wise use of corporate assets, social responsibility to the community and the environment, quality of management, long-term investment value, ability to attract and retain talented people, and effectiveness in doing business globally.

Tri Pointe Homes has defined its brand and reputation by delivering a new and innovative customer-centric, design-driven homebuilding experience. The company believes people and places grow together. Its dedication to leading-edge and wellness-focused design helps homebuyers gain access to an improved living environment within active and vibrant communities. By prioritizing responsible business practices, purposeful innovation, social responsibility and a shared and inspirational culture of respect and teamwork, Tri Pointe Homes has realized its founding vision of being in the life-changing business.

In addition to being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list in 2024, Tri Pointe Homes was also recognized in 2023 as a Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®.

About Tri Pointe Homes®

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, was named to the 2024 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and as one of the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®, and was designated as one of the 2023 PEOPLE Companies That Care®. The company was also named as a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company for three years in a row (2021 through 2023), and was named on several Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces lists in 2022 and 2023. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry unleashes potential in people, teams, and organizations. We work with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers. A global organizational consulting firm, we help businesses and the people in them to thrive.

About FORTUNE

FORTUNE is a global leader in business journalism known for its unrivaled access to industry leaders and decision makers. Founded in 1930, FORTUNE magazine has a worldwide circulation of more than 1 million and a readership of nearly 5 million and is the only business brand with editions in Europe and Asia, including a Chinese-language edition. FORTUNE is home to some of the strongest business franchises, including: FORTUNE 500, Best Companies, World's Most Admired Companies, Fastest Growing Companies and Most Powerful Women. The FORTUNE Conference Division extends the brand's mission into live settings, hosting a wide range of annual conferences for top-level executives, including the FORTUNE Global Forum and the Most Powerful Women Summit. FORTUNE's online home is fortune.com, the world's largest dedicated business and finance Web site.

From Fortune. © 2024 Fortune Media IP Limited All rights reserved. Fortune is a registered trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and is used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Tri Pointe Homes.

