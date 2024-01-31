Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,588 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,868 in the last 365 days.

Celestial Cleaning Expands Service Portfolio to Include Specialized Doctor's Office Cleaning

Celestial Cleaning Service logo

Celestial Cleaning Service announces a strategic expansion of its service offerings to include specialized cleaning services tailored for doctor's offices.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celestial Cleaning Service, a trusted leader in the commercial cleaning industry in San Francisco, announces a significant expansion of its service offerings. The company's recent foray into healthcare facilities marks a significant milestone as it unveils specialized cleaning services exclusively crafted for doctor's offices.

This deliberate expansion is strategically aligned with the distinctive cleanliness demands of healthcare settings, underscoring the company's steadfast commitment to delivering customized services. This strategic move not only highlights the company's adaptability but also emphasizes its dedication to elevating hygiene standards in the healthcare sector.

About the latest addition to their services, Celestial Cleaning CEO and Founder Paulo Filho said: “We recognize the vital role cleanliness plays in healthcare settings, particularly in doctor's offices where maintaining a pristine environment is paramount. Our expansion into this specialized service underscores our dedication to ensuring a sanitary and safe space for both medical professionals and patients.”

About: With a legacy spanning over two decades, Celestial Cleaning Service has established itself as a premier provider of commercial and office cleaning services in San Francisco and its surrounding areas. The company takes pride in its meticulous approach to cleaning and is renowned for maintaining the highest standards in the industry. Backed by a team of licensed, insured, and bonded cleaners, Celestial Cleaning Service remains a trusted and reliable choice for businesses in search of a spotless and trustworthy solution.

For more information, please visit: www.celestialcleaningservice.com

Paulo Filho
Celestial Cleaning Service
+ +14159664376
celestialcleaningservicesf@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Celestial Cleaning Expands Service Portfolio to Include Specialized Doctor's Office Cleaning

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more