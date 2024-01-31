Oath Taking Ceremony Organized for EMU Faculty of Health Sciences and School Oof Health Services Fall Semester Graduates

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Health Sciences and School of Health Services organized an Oath Taking Ceremony for 2023-2024 Academic Year Fall Semester graduates. The ceremony took place on Tuesday, 30 January, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at Champion Angels Amphitheater, where 75 healthcare professionals took their oaths. EMU Vice Rector Prof. Dr. Ali Öztüren, Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences Prof. Dr. Mehtap Malkoç, Acting Dean of the Dr. Fazıl Küçük Medicine Faculty Assist. Prof. Dr. N. İlke Akçay, Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy Prof. Dr. H. Ozan Gülcan, vice deans of the faculties, department chairs, academic personnel, students and their families attended the ceremony.

Following a moment of silence and the national anthem, the Faculty of Health Sciences, Department of Nutrition and Dietetics top ranking student Çağrı Özlütaş and, representing the English-medium program, top ranking student of the Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Department Alaa Gamal E. Mohsen delivered speeches on behalf of the graduates.

“It Requires Great Responsibility to be a Healthcare Professional”

Delivering the opening speech of the Oath Taking Ceremony, Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences Prof. Dr. Malkoç emphasized that today they gathered for a highly honorable occasion. Stating that they were about to witness a huge step taken by the 75 young colleagues, Prof. Dr. Malkoç touched on the mission of the EMU Faculty of Health Sciences, which is to raise qualified individuals in the field of health sciences who produce, spread, and practice knowledge.

Thanking all the personnel members who have significantly contributed to the graduation of the students and worked relentlessly for the Faculty of Health Sciences to reach the point the faculty stands today, Prof. Dr. Malkoç address the families of the graduates, saying “Today, we are bidding farewell to your beloved children from the faculty. On behalf of the faculty and all the graduates, I extend our gratitude”.

Addressing the students, Prof. Dr. Malkoç said, “Dear colleagues, following a challenging education period, you are about to start a new chapter of your life. Being a healthcare professional requires great responsibility. Your responsibilities towards the community begins with this step you are about to take. Change, transformation and development hold great importance in today’s world. We observe this transformation not only in technology but also in every aspect of our lives. Transformation begins with you. First envision dream, then run towards achieving it. As you change and transform, you will witness growth accompanying your journey. I have full confidence that each of you will represent EMU and the Faculty as outstanding healthcare professionals in remarkable places. Stay true to your professional oath. May success pave the way for all of you”.

Following the opening speeches, Prof. Dr. Öztüren presented awards to the top ranking students of the Faculty of Health Sciences and School of Health Services. Then, the names of the top graduates were recorded in the memorial logbook.

Students Took an Oath on Their Commitment to Principles and Ethical Values

Graduates from the EMU Faculty of Health Sciences, including the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, Department of Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation, Department of Nursing, Department of Exercise and Sports Sciences, as well as graduates from the programs of Dental Health, Anesthesia, Operating Room Services, Dialysis, Physiotherapy, First and Emergency Aid, Radiotherapy and Medical Imaging, a recited their respective oaths accompanied by Department Heads and Program Coordinators.

Before starting their professional careers, graduates of the EMU Faculty of Health Sciences and the School of Health Services took an oath to express their commitment to principles and ethical values that they will adhere to throughout their professional lives. After reading their oaths, the graduates enthusiastically threw their caps in celebration of their graduation.