Accelerating Connectivity : Automotive V2X Market Signals a Fast Lane to $11.72 Billion Valuation by 2027

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global automotive V2X market size is registered to reach $11,718.7 million with a considerable CAGR from 2020 to 2027. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecasted period. Factors such as the surge in adoption of connected cars and rise in urbanization & industrialization are driving the market growth to a great extent.

Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communication is a technology that enables vehicles to communicate with various entities in their vicinity. This includes vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), vehicle-infrastructure (V2I), vehicle-to-pedestrian (V2P), and more. V2X aims to enhance road safety, optimize traffic flow, and enable advanced driver assistance systems by allowing vehicles to exchange information in real time. This connectivity contributes to the development of smart and safer transportation systems.

With this drift on board, technological advances in automotive V2X have evolved to create a robust and interconnected ecosystem. Here are some key technological aspects in detail -

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

By communication, the vehicle to vehicle segment accounted for the largest market share, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global automotive V2X market in 2019, and will continue its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to changing infrastructural requirement for the connected cars. On the other hand, the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) segment is expected to register the largest CAGR of 32.8% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to its ability to access the advisories from the infrastructure to the automotive which transfer the information regarding the mobility management, driver safety, and environmental conditions.

𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕

By region, Europe, followed by North America, contributed to the highest market share in 2019, accounting for around one- third of the global automotive V2X market, and will maintain its leadership status by 2027. This is attributed to increasing penetration in digital technologies in this province.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 32.4% during the forecast period, owing to increasing number of connected cars in the region.

𝐖𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬 -

DSRC (𝐃𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐭-𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬) - this was one of the early standards for V2X, operating in the 5.9 GHz spectrum. It enables low-latency communication between vehicles and infrastructure.

C-V2X (𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞-𝐭𝐨-𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠) - leveraging cellular networks, C-V2X provides both direct communication between vehicles and a connection to the broader cellular infrastructure. It operates in both 4G LTE and 5G networks, offering increased flexibility and scalability.

𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐬 -

V2X systems utilize advanced sensors, such as LiDAR, radar, and cameras, to gather real time data about the vehicle’s surroundings. These sensors contribute to the accuracy of information shared through V2X communication, enhancing safety features like collision avoidance.

𝐄𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 –

Edge computing is increasingly integrated into V2X systems to process data closer to the source (vehicles or infrastructure) rather than relying solely on centralized cloud processing. This reduces latency, allowing for quicker response times in critical situations.

𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐦𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 –

As V2X systems involve the exchange of sensitive information, robust cybersecurity measures are essential to prevent unauthorized access and potential malicious attacks. Encryption, secure key management, and continuous monitoring are critical components of V2X security.

𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫-𝐭𝐡𝐞-𝐀𝐢𝐫 (𝐎𝐓𝐀) 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 -

V2X systems are designed to support OTA updates, allowing manufacturers to deploy software patches, security updates, and new features without requiring physical recalls. This ensures that the V2X ecosystem remains up-to-date and resilient against emerging threats.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Savari, Inc.

STMicroelectronics

Altran

Autotalks Ltd.

Continental AG

HARMAN International

